Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Lowered Stake in Factset Research System (FDS) as Market Value Rose; Weitz Investment Management Upped Holding in Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) by $594,700

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Factset Research System (FDS) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 1,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 61,016 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.15M, down from 63,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Factset Research System for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $278.02. About 16,539 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 18/04/2018 – USD/CAD Rises to 1.2603 After BOC Rate Decision, From 1.2557 Beforehand – Factset; 19/04/2018 – EUR/GBP Rises to 0.8735 After UK Retail Sales, From 0.8723 Beforehand – Factset; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 21/05/2018 – Yewno and FactSet Come Together to Provide Intelligent Emerging Technologies Data Feed; 20/04/2018 – Global Champions Split Corp. Announces Change of Investment Manager; 15/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $174; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Sees FY Adj EPS $8.35-Adj EPS $8.55; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42, REV VIEW $1.35 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET BOOSTS DIV BY 14%; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET – ENTERED INTO A SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH MAURIZIO NICOLELLI, COMPANY’S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 31,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The institutional investor held 1.68 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.32M, up from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.05. About 825,492 shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 09/03/2018 – Marvell Tech Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 7 Days; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Swings to Profit in Latest Qtr, Sees 1Q In Line With Views; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPLETES CFIUS REVIEW; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Net $48.8M; 14/05/2018 – Marvell Tech Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Completion of CFIUS Review; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Buys New 2.5% Position in Marvell Tech

Analysts await FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.46 earnings per share, up 11.82% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FDS’s profit will be $94.24M for 28.25 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by FactSet Research Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl has 339,436 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,374 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. 238 are held by Moody Savings Bank Tru Division. 9,856 were reported by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans. Natixis reported 1,098 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 7 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 65,866 shares. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 15,124 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Inc has 0% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Fund Mngmt stated it has 30,067 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bath Savings Trust Company reported 2.34% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Epoch Investment Prtnrs holds 32,213 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 3,062 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Retail Bank Incorporated owns 1,673 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 157,775 shares to 409,980 shares, valued at $11.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northwestern Corp by 34,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Cra International Inc (NASDAQ:CRAI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 2.60 million shares. Swiss Bancshares holds 0.05% or 2.09M shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 4.05M shares. Finance Ser Corporation reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 80,000 shares. Symphony Asset Lc invested in 0.13% or 24,888 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 73,938 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited owns 0.02% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 226,000 shares. Int Group Inc Inc holds 0% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) or 10,580 shares. Qci Asset Ny reported 41 shares stake. 1.09 million were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 0.02% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) or 596,919 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Fil has 10.54 million shares. Guggenheim Capital holds 0.01% or 62,397 shares in its portfolio.