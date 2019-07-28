Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Lowered Ford Motor Co (F) Holding by $1.35 Million as Share Price Rose; Shaker Financial Services Has Decreased Sprott Focus Tr (FUND) Position by $1.43 Million as Valuation Declined

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Sprott Focus Tr Inc (FUND) by 68.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 238,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 109,849 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $752,000, down from 348,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Sprott Focus Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.82M market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.88. About 37,157 shares traded. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) has declined 15.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 168,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.43 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.30M, down from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 46.99 million shares traded or 28.85% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 19/03/2018 – Local 4 WDIV Detroit: Ford interested in buying, redeveloping Michigan Central Station in Corktown; 19/03/2018 – DESKTOP METAL CLOSES $65M IN NEW FINANCING LED BY FORD; 05/04/2018 – UK DIESEL SALES FALL 37 PCT IN MARCH – SMMT; 31/05/2018 – Active On-Demand Helped Ford Motor Company Deliver Mission Critical Component to Resume Production of Best-Selling Vehicles; 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – SEES FY 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW POSITIVE AND ABOUT THE SAME AS 2017; 27/03/2018 – NARA: Lisa McCubbin ~ “Betty Ford: First Lady, Women’s Advocate, Survivor, Trailblazer”; 15/03/2018 – Hailey Clauson Signs With Ford Models; 24/04/2018 – Jalopnik: Ford Is Thinking About Giving Up On The Fusion, Focus And Fiesta In The U.S; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Ford will resume production of popular F-series pickup truck on May 18 -Reuters, citing; 26/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Ford scaling back car business to focus on trucks, SUVs, crossovers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Advsr holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 36,000 shares. Whittier invested in 0.01% or 21,783 shares. Da Davidson And Co has 0.07% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.09% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 581,176 shares. Kornitzer Management Inc Ks owns 713,088 shares. Fayez Sarofim & reported 12,699 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited accumulated 39,364 shares. 10,800 were accumulated by Penbrook Management Ltd. 65,265 are held by Assetmark. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg invested in 0.01% or 115,081 shares. Livingston Group Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 369,437 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. 16,887 were reported by Private Trust Na. Edgestream Partners Lp reported 0.03% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Commerce stated it has 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 174,036 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $203,238 activity. THORNTON JOHN L had bought 10,200 shares worth $100,038 on Thursday, May 23.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Ford Shares Plunge After Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Exxon Does – The Motley Fool” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ford -3% after light profit forecast – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysis: Ford’s Chart Suggests Stock Could Be Headed To $12 – Benzinga” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Remembering The Good Times: A Requiem For The Floor Of The NYSE – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Properties Inc by 297,845 shares to 476,367 shares, valued at $10.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 125,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Unifirst Corp/Ma (NYSE:UNF).