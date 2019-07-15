Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Increased Its Jabil (JBL) Position by $1.01 Million; Frontier Capital Management Co Continues to Hold Stake in Virtusa (VRTU)

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 28.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 38,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 173,836 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, up from 135,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $30.6. About 198,515 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 2.59% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.84% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – ON APRIL 23, 2018, ENTERED INTO A MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL INC; 25/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Beiersdorf, Jabil; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q Adj EPS 35c-Adj EPS 55c; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q Rev $4.75B-$5.05B; 24/04/2018 – Jabil Chief Financial Officer Forbes Alexander to Retire, Effective Aug. 31; 30/05/2018 – Jabil Joins New Amazon Dash Replenishment Service Providers Program; 15/03/2018 – JABIL SEES 3Q REV. $4.75B TO $5.05B, EST. $4.79B; 15/03/2018 – JABIL 2Q NET REV. $5.3B, EST. $4.89B; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Jabil’s revenue rises 19 percent; 22/03/2018 – GoPro and Jabil Announce Global Technology and Equipment License

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Virtusa Corporation (VRTU) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 8,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.09 million, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Virtusa Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $44.32. About 31,800 shares traded. Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) has risen 9.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTU News: 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON- GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa 4Q Rev $281.3M; 17/04/2018 – Everest Group Recognizes Virtusa as a 2018 Top Global IT Service Provider; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $2.08 TO $2.32; 08/03/2018 – Virtusa Recognized in Gartner Market Guide for Data Science and Machine Learning Service Providers; 16/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Virtusa Expands Digital Engineering Capabilities With The Acquisition Of ETouch; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees FY19 EPS 50c-EPS 66c; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – EXPECTS ETOUCH ACQUISITION TO BE DILUTIVE TO GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees 1Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 51c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold VRTU shares while 56 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 26.25 million shares or 0.24% less from 26.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Inc Ks holds 31,100 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Sei Invests Com accumulated 0.01% or 30,777 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr has 0.02% invested in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) for 7,005 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) for 6,500 shares. Comerica Bancorp invested in 0.01% or 27,881 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 18,691 shares. Wisconsin-based Campbell Newman Asset has invested 0.08% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Scout, a Missouri-based fund reported 68,339 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 6,251 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thb Asset reported 28,960 shares stake. Smith Asset Mngmt Gp Limited Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 23,141 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 81,028 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 7 insider sales for $3.71 million activity. On Friday, May 31 the insider DOODY JOSEPH bought $212,500. Canekeratne Kris A sold $618,496 worth of stock. The insider Kalia Ranjan sold 11,386 shares worth $597,257. 24,197 Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) shares with value of $1.19 million were sold by Holler Thomas R. Dhir Samir sold $193,160 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. 6,000 shares were sold by Narayanan Sundararajan, worth $313,747.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 185,812 shares to 2.75M shares, valued at $23.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 390,486 shares, and cut its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

More notable recent Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Virtusa Achieves the Infrastructure Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Program – GlobeNewswire” on April 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hitachi and Virtusa Partner to Advance AI in Financial Services – GlobeNewswire” published on June 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Virtusa Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Consolidated Financial Results – Business Wire” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Sunrun Inc (RUN) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba, Cisco, Agios Pharmaceuticals and More: Why These Stocks Are in the Spotlight – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $194,355 activity.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 34,667 shares to 849,044 shares, valued at $55.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,418 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co/The (NYSE:SO).