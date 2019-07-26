Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Decreased Its Fnf Group (FNF) Position by $1.97 Million as Stock Rose; As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Market Value Rose, Holder Jrm Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Position by $939,250

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 27,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 345,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.94M, down from 373,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $35.23. About 1.16M shares traded or 21.26% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Fnf Group (FNF) by 15.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 54,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 289,894 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, down from 344,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Fnf Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.83. About 1.67M shares traded or 51.90% up from the average. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 2.33% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $1.2B; 09/05/2018 – FNF Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 8 Days; 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q REV. $1.7B, EST. $1.66B; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.30; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial to Buy Stewart Information Services for $1.19 Billion; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL HAS REVERSE BREAK-UP FEE $50M; 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 42C; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects Stewart Deal to Be at Least 15% Accretive to Pro Forma 2017 Adjusted Net EPS at That Operational Cost Synergy Target

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83M and $136.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,983 shares to 33,352 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 14,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 1,175 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Raymond James & Associates reported 102,397 shares. Smithfield Company stated it has 4,000 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0% or 445 shares in its portfolio. Iowa-based Pecaut And Com has invested 0.68% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Vanguard Grp has 12.19M shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 1.11M shares. Mariner Lc reported 167,000 shares. Seabridge Invest Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 97,310 shares. Delta Asset Llc Tn holds 0% or 200 shares. Shelton Cap Management invested in 477 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Inc Incorporated Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Cap Advisors Ok has invested 0.25% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $32,493 activity. $9,910 worth of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) was sold by Marone Anthony F. JR on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 133 are owned by Reilly Finance Limited Liability Corp. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc reported 4,812 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd has 0.02% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). 1,568 were reported by North Star Investment Mngmt Corp. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.01% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Lpl Financial Limited Liability accumulated 46,221 shares. Penbrook Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.81% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 47,703 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd, Ohio-based fund reported 681 shares. First Advsr L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.60M shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) or 25,549 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). 2,667 are held by Walleye Trading Ltd Company. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings has invested 0.04% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). First Allied Advisory Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). 275,347 are owned by Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Company.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 18,732 shares to 70,056 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 29,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE).

