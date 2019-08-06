Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Cut Its Stake in Total System Services I (TSS) as Valuation Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Cut Its Position

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Total System Services I (TSS) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 4,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 130,108 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.36 million, down from 134,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Total System Services I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $124.59. About 837,838 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Rev $987.2M; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – 2023 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023 AND THE 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2028 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.19, REV VIEW $3.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – APRIL 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES OF 1.27 BLN, UP 9.0%; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 06/03/2018 TSYS Extends Agreement with Permanent TSB to Continue Processing its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – IN 2017, SALES OF EUR 98.0 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 101.6 MILLION YR AGO

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 44.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 50,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 61,778 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.74 million, down from 112,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $890.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $197. About 33.22M shares traded or 20.95% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 04/04/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – APPLE PUBLISHES CONFLICT MINERALS REPORT FOR REPORTING PERIOD JAN. 1, 2017 TO DEC. 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 29/03/2018 – China’s Huawei posts 28 pct rise in 2017 net profit; 15/05/2018 – Investors Cut Apple Holding by Most Since at Least ’08 (Correct); 21/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS MULTIPLE SERVICES MAY BE UNAVAILABLE ON MAINTENANCE; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook calls #MeToo, DACA and Parkland student activists ‘heroes’; 16/04/2018 – Method Communications Promotes Carolyn Guss to General Manager, San Francisco

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr by 167,300 shares to 838,310 shares, valued at $23.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 8,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Doremus Invest Management reported 0.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Commerce Bank & Trust accumulated 979,890 shares or 2.2% of the stock. The Kentucky-based Atlas Browninc has invested 2.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Northstar Group Inc Inc invested 3.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Davis owns 13,559 shares. 54,842 were accumulated by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 20,232 shares. Buckhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 38,204 shares or 2.26% of the stock. Skylands Limited Liability Corp, Wisconsin-based fund reported 317,200 shares. Trust Department Mb Natl Bank N A invested in 74,793 shares or 1.74% of the stock. Windward Cap Management Ca invested in 7.86% or 323,821 shares. Clark Gp Incorporated reported 323,054 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Company has 1.21% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mu owns 34,000 shares. Mcgowan Grp Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt reported 55,347 shares. Icon Advisers reported 59,750 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Gam Holdings Ag reported 8,354 shares. Td Asset Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 56,235 shares. Signature Estate & Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 1,843 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Whittier Trust has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Apg Asset Management Nv invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund reported 0.07% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 18,457 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited reported 0.04% stake. 3,916 were accumulated by Commerce Comml Bank. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Nicholas Inv Prtnrs Ltd Partnership reported 70,157 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank accumulated 113,332 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Commonwealth Fina (NYSE:FCF) by 43,510 shares to 46,726 shares, valued at $589,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 35,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,214 shares, and has risen its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $7.37 million activity. Todd Paul M sold $979,687 worth of stock. 11,273 shares were sold by GRIFFITH G SANDERS III, worth $1.03M on Friday, February 8. 47,812 shares were sold by WOODS M TROY, worth $4.36 million on Friday, February 8. The insider Watson Patricia A sold $787,471.