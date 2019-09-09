Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Cut Deere & Co (DE) Stake by $3.91 Million; Iron Mtn New (IRM) Position Has Raised by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80 million, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.05. About 1.57M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Transaction to Result in Modest AFFO Dilution of About 0.5% in 2018; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 24,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 222,612 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.58 million, down from 247,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $156.52. About 1.08M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY NET INCOME $2.3B, SAW $2.1B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE SALES OF CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY EQUIPMENT ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE UP ABOUT 83 PERCENT FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS U.S. STEEL TARIFFS MAY LEAD TRADE PARTNERS TO RETALIATE AGAINST U.S. FARM EXPORTS; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Financial Services Net Income About $800M; 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 21/05/2018 – Deere Investors Waiting for Dividend Bump May Finally Get Wish

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s July Update: What Does Volatility Look Like In Your Portfolio? – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6% – Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Iron Mountain Announces Grand Opening Of New State-Of-The-Art Data Center In Phoenix – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Iron Mountain Names Centerline Digital as Global Agency of Record – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp holds 0.02% or 24,587 shares in its portfolio. Amg Funds Ltd Liability owns 55,160 shares or 1.95% of their US portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Guardian Capital LP has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Raymond James And Assocs accumulated 2.09M shares. 46,566 were reported by Honeywell International. Amer National Insur Tx has invested 0.38% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Atwood Palmer reported 250 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 242,708 shares. Moreover, Paloma Prns Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 7,320 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va invested 0.82% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Lpl Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Natl Asset accumulated 5,856 shares. L And S holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 34,029 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 20.27 million shares.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $674.08M for 18.12 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Management Ca invested in 4.34M shares or 0.51% of the stock. Kbc Grp Inc Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 76,223 shares. Miller Invest Management LP reported 4,960 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams stated it has 4,250 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Tower Bridge Advisors has invested 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Bluestein R H & Com holds 2.13% or 244,673 shares. Northern accumulated 3.89 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. Ironwood Inv Ltd Liability Co has 0.3% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 2,302 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 23.45 million shares. Comm Bancorp has invested 0.15% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Marshfield Associate accumulated 683,348 shares or 6.69% of the stock. Aperio Grp Ltd invested in 212,723 shares. First Tru Commercial Bank holds 12.28% or 27,300 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Russia’s MTS currently has no plans to de-list from NYSE – shareholder – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Putting Deere In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deere EPS misses by $0.13, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GNC Announces Brazil Expansion with New Partner Banco De Franquias – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercury General Corp (NYSE:MCY) by 36,628 shares to 46,090 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Defiance Financia (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 12,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Aaron’s Inc (NYSE:AAN).