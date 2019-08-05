Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Boosted Allscripts Healthcare S (MDRX) Stake by $1.04 Million; Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Decreased Its Quanta Services (PWR) Position as Stock Value Declined

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare S (MDRX) by 72.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 115,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 274,483 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, up from 159,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Allscripts Healthcare S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $9.66. About 1.16 million shares traded. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has declined 14.74% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MDRX News: 03/05/2018 – Allscripts 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 25c; 08/03/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE – WILL ALSO EXPAND FOOTPRINT LATER IN 2018, IMPLEMENTING ALLSCRIPTS SUNRISE AT SENGKANG GENERAL AND COMMUNITY HOSPITALS SYSTEM; 01/05/2018 – Code’s “Soft Scanning” Technology Now Available Within Allscripts Sunrise Mobile; 23/05/2018 – Allscripts Sunrise™ powers The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust to transform delivery of care; 10/04/2018 – Allscripts Care Management Joins With CarePort Health to Build Next Generation Care Coordination Solutions; 02/04/2018 – Allscripts Closes Sale of OneContent Business to Hyland Software, Inc; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS HYLAND’S B2 CFR AFTER DEBT-FUNDED ACQUISITION; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS 1Q ADJ REV $518.6M, EST. $527.8M; 03/05/2018 – Allscripts to significantly expand FollowMyHealth® patient engagement platform portfolio with new, advanced capabilities throu; 03/05/2018 – Allscripts 1Q Rev $514M

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (PWR) by 26.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 77,164 shares as the company's stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 216,956 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, down from 294,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quanta Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $32.74. About 1.13 million shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $512.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 27,247 shares to 231,466 shares, valued at $11.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Quanta Services Inc (PWR) ? – Yahoo Finance" on April 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga" published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 55% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance" on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "With EPS Growth And More, Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance" published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Quanta Services (PWR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 5,663 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $80.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hill (NYSE:HRC) by 8,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,864 shares, and cut its stake in Agnc Investment Corp.