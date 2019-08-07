Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Cut Its Macy’s (M) Position by $313,968; Nli International Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Decreased by $6.50 Million

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 3,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 24,470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.58 million, down from 28,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $885.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1790.14. About 3.94M shares traded or 1.65% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 28/03/2018 – Dealbook: Trump Wipes $50 Billion Off Amazon’s Market Value: DealBook Briefing; 30/04/2018 – “The most important” thing Jeff Bezos is working on has hit another milestone; 22/03/2018 – TV Technology: Bleacher Report Uses axle ai and Amazon Web Services to Prepare, Manage and Deliver Media Assets; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s strength would be in search advertising rather than display; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb has hired a former head of Amazon Prime to run its core business; 06/04/2018 – CNBC Now: EXCLUSIVE– Mnuchin to CNBC: Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 27/04/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Amazon employees went on a multi-state bus tour to learn about innovative tech/services for seniors; 12/04/2018 – Spokane Bus Jrn: Amazon of a project is in the works in Spokane area; 01/05/2018 – Amazon: $2400 Target Driven By The “Other” Line-Item

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 13,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 114,787 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, down from 127,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $20.49. About 6.24M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 18/05/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Wash Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Macy’s Backstage coming to Fair Oaks Mall; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer revisits mall retail and spots staggering signs of life from retailers like Abercrombie, Macy’s and Urban Outfitters; 19/04/2018 – Edited and Exclusive Fare, Lead Times Aimed to Lift Macy’s Sales; 23/05/2018 – Paula A. Price to Join Macy’s, Inc. as Chief Financial Officer; 06/04/2018 – Macy’s Details Retention Agreement With Retiring CFO Karen Hoguet; 18/05/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – PAULA A. PRICE TO JOIN MACY’S, AS CFO; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Second Sales Gain Shows Off-Price Gaining Traction

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vereit Q2 FFO beats; year guidance reaffirmed – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Retail sector thrashed around by tariff anxiety – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sogou +1 after EPS beat, $50M buyback – Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 22,859 shares to 461,445 shares, valued at $60.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 6,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,699 shares, and has risen its stake in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN).

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. M’s profit will be $146.60M for 11.14 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 18,720 shares to 134,920 shares, valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 29,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: New Highs Coming – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Shopify Stock: Headed to $350? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Trader Toolkit: Under The Hood Of One Of The Most Popular Technical Indicators – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Alibaba Stock Makes Even More Sense to Buy Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.38 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Co Limited invested in 184,521 shares or 2.4% of the stock. Permanens Capital Limited Partnership has 854 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company holds 1.97% or 156,889 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 7,784 shares. 176 are held by Flow Traders Us Limited Liability Corporation. Pnc Services Group Incorporated reported 0.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Whittier Tru reported 1.96% stake. Moreover, Twin Mgmt has 2.45% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Glenmede Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,240 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 21,936 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership reported 146,120 shares. 1,245 are held by Lvw Lc. White Pine Company reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cibc Mkts holds 85,139 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio.