Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Cut Its Holding in Kellogg Co (K) as Shares Declined; As Weyerhaeuser (WY) Stock Declined, Cutler Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $382,200

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 179,181 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 164,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.56. About 2.71M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 25.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 32,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 94,762 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44 million, down from 127,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $62.55. About 874,855 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: With Bryant and Dillon Leaving Board, Size Will Be Reduced to 12 Members From 14 Now; 26/04/2018 – KELLOGG DECLINES TO COMMENT ON PRESCIENCE POINT SHORT REPORT; 15/05/2018 – Maduro seizes Kellogg plant after it leaves Venezuela due to crisis; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Earnings Guidance; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-BASED KELLOGG COMPANY SAYS ENDING VENEZUELA OPERATIONS DUE TO ECONOMIC CRISIS; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Pulls Out of Venezuela, Citing Its ‘Deterioration’; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q EPS $1.27; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG K.N. SAYS VENEZUELA MANUFACTURING PLANT “SEIZED BY GOVERNMENT”; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. MORNING FOODS REPORTED NET SALES $691 MLN VS $708 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Invest Et Al accumulated 22,778 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Gideon Capital has 0.32% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 15,672 shares. Van Eck invested in 901,797 shares. Kentucky-based Todd Asset Lc has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Schroder Inv Mngmt accumulated 18,919 shares or 0% of the stock. Cordasco Network reported 139 shares. Everett Harris & Com Ca holds 0.01% or 7,780 shares. Culbertson A N And Inc reported 26,824 shares stake. Maverick Cap Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 46,720 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 138,558 shares. 9,435 were accumulated by Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com. North Star Invest Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Ing Groep Nv has 0.07% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Exane Derivatives stated it has 3,296 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 227,270 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 selling transactions for $68.43 million activity.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS), Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) – Report: Cold Breakfast Wars Are Heating Up – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kellogg higher on activist chatter – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Kellogg Trades Higher After Beating Q2 Earnings Estimates – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Need To Know: TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fitbit Inc by 103,745 shares to 112,614 shares, valued at $667,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hancock Whitney Corp (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 34,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 939,117 shares. Bartlett And Communication Lc has 2,318 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Macquarie Grp Ltd owns 9,200 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny invested in 60,732 shares. Mcrae Capital invested in 17,355 shares or 0.19% of the stock. The Florida-based Texas Yale Cap Corp has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 198,330 were accumulated by Lawson Kroeker Management Inc Ne. 606,880 were accumulated by Commerce Comml Bank. Community Bancorporation Na has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Utd Asset Strategies reported 9,953 shares. Hightower Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Lc reported 420 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Adage Cap Prtn Group Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Anchor Ltd Liability has 15,154 shares.