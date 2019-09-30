Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Cut Its Constellation Brands In (STZ) Position by $839,076; Market Valuation Declined; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock Price Declined, Ionic Capital Management Lifted by $441,000 Its Holding

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Constellation Brands In (STZ) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 4,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 93,989 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.51M, down from 98,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Constellation Brands In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $206. About 848,561 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adjusted EBIT $546M; 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 22/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Promotes Jim Sabia to Newly Created Role of Chief Marketing Officer; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Constellation Software at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 18/04/2018 – EarthNow to Deliver Real-Time Video via Large Satellite Constellation; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 9,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 19,600 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $889,000, up from 9,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 11.47 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 15/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in UBS 2018 Global Healthcare Conference; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 says there was an embargo break on $BMY that triggered the early release — not $BMY; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 03/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 4/3/2018, 7:30 PM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,900 are owned by Archon Prns Limited Liability Company. Bb&T Limited Liability Corp accumulated 23,751 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com reported 0.08% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Motco reported 21,015 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Smith Graham And Commerce Invest Advsrs LP holds 17,308 shares. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.04% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Mutual Of America Ltd Llc accumulated 49,468 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp stated it has 3.2% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). First Allied Advisory Svcs has 0.07% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 10,549 shares. Northern Tru, Illinois-based fund reported 1.86M shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 1.34M shares. 31,151 were reported by Cibc Ww Incorporated. Arizona State Retirement System owns 48,455 shares. Whittier Trust Company owns 55,354 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $18.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 80,989 shares to 218,223 shares, valued at $24.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 10,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.62 earnings per share, down 8.71% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $502.34 million for 19.66 P/E if the $2.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meyer Handelman Com reported 649,538 shares. Ghp Inv holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 4,785 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 36,104 shares. Natl Pension invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bahl And Gaynor has 59,155 shares. Hightower Lc holds 0.21% or 763,383 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 249,000 shares. Saybrook Nc has invested 0.28% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 211,214 are owned by Stock Yards Comml Bank. Bb&T reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Fdx Advsr, California-based fund reported 25,345 shares. Raymond James And Associate stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Coastline Tru Commerce owns 31,415 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership accumulated 0.16% or 172,453 shares. First Personal Svcs reported 2,629 shares.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $963.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 117,338 shares to 103,662 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call) by 21,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Crescent Acquisition Corp.

