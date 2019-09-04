Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Cut Holding in Hospitality Properties (HPT) as Market Value Declined; Aristotle Capital Management Boosted Its Stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by $1.18 Million as Market Value Rose

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 25,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 261,839 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.22 million, up from 236,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $52.39. About 600,797 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Will Acquire 25% Strategic Interest in Link Financial Group as Part of Agreement, With Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest; 03/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield’s GrafTech seeking to raise more than $800-million in IPO; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT TO BUY BACK UP TO 82.3M CLASS A SHR; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 21/03/2018 – LCM Partners and Brookfield Asset Management enter into strategic partnership; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Panned as Underpriced, Bad for Malls; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets A$2.50/Share Cash Offer From Brookfield; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE COMMENCED AN ASSESSMENT OF BROOKFIELD PROPOSAL; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield To Pick Up 25% Stake in LCM Partners Ltd

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Hospitality Properties (HPT) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 31,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 246,644 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49M, down from 278,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Hospitality Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $24.49. About 227,807 shares traded. Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT) has declined 11.69% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HPT News: 19/04/2018 – Hospitality Properties Raises Dividend to 53c Vs. 52c; 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q Normalized FFO 94c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 10/05/2018 – HPT EXTENDS MATURITIES, CHANGES PRICING ON $1.4B CREDIT LINES; 09/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 94C, EST. 94C; 10/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties Trust Extends Maturities and Improves Pricing on $1.4B of Credit Facilities; 12/03/2018 – Hitachi Power Tools Renames to Metabo HPT in North America; 06/03/2018 Hospitality Properties Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – MATURITY DATE OF AMENDED $400 MLN TERM LOAN WAS EXTENDED TO JULY 15, 2023; 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – MATURITY DATE OF AMENDED $1 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO JULY 15, 2022

Analysts await Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, down 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. HPT’s profit will be $155.70M for 6.31 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Hospitality Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.83% negative EPS growth.