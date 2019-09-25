Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Cut Exelon (EXC) Holding by $2.12 Million as Stock Value Declined; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holder Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Upped Its Position by $1.35 Million as Share Price Declined

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 45,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 706,519 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.87M, down from 751,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $48.59. About 542,040 shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 04/05/2018 – ComEd Electric Transmission Rates to Decrease in June; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Net $585M; 08/05/2018 – EXELON NAMES JOSEPH NIGRO CFO; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Anne Pramaggiore Promoted to CEO of Exelon Utilities, Succeeding Denis P. O’Brien; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 80% POWER FROM 100%:NRC; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BRAIDWOOD 2 REACTOR POWER TO 73% FROM 100%: NRC; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR TO 87% FROM 100%:NRC; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA3 TO GRUNDY & WILL COS. CUSD 1 (COAL CITY), IL’S GO BONDS; 14/03/2018 – EXELON’S GINNA NUCLEAR REACTOR IN N.Y. OUTPUT RISES TO 99%: NRC

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 34,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 120,667 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73M, up from 85,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $44.43. About 1.94M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Logitech Intl S A (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 42,679 shares to 160,049 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 75,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $854.99M for 13.80 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $18.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 11,576 shares to 55,638 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Callon Petroleum Co (NYSE:CPE) by 88,456 shares in the quarter, for a total of 408,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Alleghany Corp (NYSE:Y).