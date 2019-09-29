Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Boosted Stake in J2 Global (JCOM) by $320,672; Gruss & Co Has Cut Apple (AAPL) Stake by $650,100; Market Valuation Rose

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 3,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 34,612 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08M, up from 30,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $89.04. About 217,301 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 09/04/2018 – j2 Global Expands Executive Team with Key New Hire; 16/04/2018 – j2 Global to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 04/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference May 23; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Rev $1.20B-$1.25B; 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.2 BLN TO $1.25 BLN; 24/04/2018 – j2 Cloud Services Expands Senior Leadership Team; Ron Burr to Take on Senior Vice President and General Manager Role; 20/03/2018 – J2 Global Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global 1Q EPS 38c

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,150 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.56 million, down from 36,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Warns, Apple’s Cash, Sprint, T-Mo Purgatory — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES WWDC 2018; 30/05/2018 – Apple released iOS 11.4 this week which includes a new Messages in iCloud feature; 02/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 30 Points as Apple Beats, Fed Clock Ticks — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s new 13.3-inch entry-level MacBook Air to feature Retina display; 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent; 05/04/2018 – DJI Updates Zenmuse X7 Camera With Support For Apple ProRes RAW; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire and Apple — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 31/05/2018 – Leisure Pass Group Offers a Bigger Bite of The Big Apple; 23/05/2018 – Steve Kopack: Breaking: Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars – via @NYTimes

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $18.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 4,665 shares to 48,655 shares, valued at $10.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 287,293 shares, and cut its stake in Arcosa Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold JCOM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 46.58 million shares or 0.79% less from 46.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. James Inv Research owns 2,575 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.1% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) or 82,800 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 8,037 shares. Csat Inv Advisory L P, Michigan-based fund reported 111 shares. First Citizens Comml Bank Tru Co, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,706 shares. 44,572 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Ltd Co. Thrivent For Lutherans has 12,305 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 0.05% stake. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com has 643 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Intl has invested 0.04% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 33,834 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Eulav Asset Management stated it has 0.13% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). 7,324 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Portolan Capital invested in 1.59% or 165,850 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hendley & Company Inc invested 3.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Altfest L J And Communications Inc stated it has 17,468 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pettee has 1.58% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 2.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Catalyst Cap Limited Liability Com has 5,169 shares. Marietta Inv Prns Lc stated it has 3.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Johnson Group Incorporated stated it has 94,941 shares. 9,956 are owned by Rodgers Brothers Inc. Moreover, Financial Gp has 3.91% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Morgan Stanley holds 1.91% or 36.26 million shares. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De invested in 4.16% or 36,280 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co has 434,766 shares for 2.69% of their portfolio. Conestoga Advsr Limited Liability Company has 2,780 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 5.94% or 686,762 shares in its portfolio. Southeast Asset Advsrs stated it has 4.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

