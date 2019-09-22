Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Boosted Regis (RGS) Stake By $321,312; Van Berkom & Associates Raised By $2.21 Million Its Intl Fcstone (INTL) Position

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased Intl Fcstone Inc (INTL) stake by 3.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Van Berkom & Associates Inc acquired 56,740 shares as Intl Fcstone Inc (INTL)’s stock rose 4.03%. The Van Berkom & Associates Inc holds 1.80 million shares with $71.39M value, up from 1.75M last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc now has $824.43 million valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $43.02. About 79,033 shares traded or 26.28% up from the average. INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) has declined 23.72% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.72% the S&P500. Some Historical INTL News: 07/05/2018 – INTL FCStone Inc. to Participate in East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference; 03/04/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 SOY CROP EST. RAISED TO 115.9M TONS BY FCSTONE; 09/03/2018 – IntlFCStone Short-Interest Ratio Rises 139% to 8 Days; 02/05/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 SOY CROP ESTIMATE RAISED TO 117M TONS BY FCSTONE; 18/04/2018 – INDIA MAY HAVE RECORD SUGAR CROP IN 2019 ON WEATHER: FCSTONE; 08/03/2018 – INTL FCStone Financial Honored as Best Independent FCM in 2018 CTA Intelligence Awards; 08/05/2018 – INTL FCSTONE INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.15; 09/05/2018 – IntlFCStone Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – IntlFCStone Presenting at Conference May 10; 18/04/2018 – US ETHANOL SALES TO CHINA MAY FALL, FLOODING BRAZIL MKT:FCSTONE

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased Regis Corp (RGS) stake by 364.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio acquired 20,082 shares as Regis Corp (RGS)’s stock rose 3.39%. The Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 25,587 shares with $425,000 value, up from 5,505 last quarter. Regis Corp now has $721.20 million valuation. It closed at $20 lastly. It is up 5.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RGS News: 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Loss/Shr 12c; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 2.8% Position in Regis; 27/04/2018 – REGIS AMENDS CREDIT PACT, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS BOOSTED $35M; 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q REV. $300.8M; 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Adj EPS 21c; 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – INTENDS TO RETIRE THE 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES WITH $36 MLN FROM CASH ON HAND AND $90 MLN OF BORROWING UNDER NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 17/04/2018 – Regis to Issue Third Quarter Results on May 1, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Regis Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGS); 29/03/2018 Regis Corporation Announces the Closing of a New Five-Year, $260 Million Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility and Redemption of the Company’s 5.5% High-Yield Notes; 29/03/2018 – REGIS EXERCISED RIGHT TO REDEEM $123M 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold RGS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 37.36 million shares or 1.80% less from 38.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 43,899 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.02% or 126,171 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). 82,484 were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated. 303,532 were reported by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 39,197 shares. Northern reported 0% stake. Victory Capital Mngmt has 0% invested in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) for 2,085 shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 31,605 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 32,214 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 106,870 shares. Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) for 11,877 shares. Magnetar Finance Llc owns 37,981 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invesco has 0% invested in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) for 243,038 shares.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) stake by 5,792 shares to 179,472 valued at $19.04 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced American Eagle Outfitte (NYSE:AEO) stake by 22,828 shares and now owns 13,754 shares. Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) was reduced too.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $24,919 activity. $24,919 worth of stock was bought by Moren Kathryn Shawn on Friday, August 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold INTL shares while 30 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 12.92 million shares or 0.19% more from 12.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) for 6,000 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 45,124 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 183,082 shares. Geode Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) for 286,120 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Shell Asset accumulated 366,456 shares. 100 are owned by Next Grp Inc Inc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 15,846 shares. Principal Fincl Grp, Iowa-based fund reported 128,863 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0% of its portfolio in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Susquehanna Intl Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). The Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company Llc has invested 0.02% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.01% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Northern Tru holds 0% or 211,617 shares in its portfolio.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) stake by 4,511 shares to 741,556 valued at $76.68 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR) stake by 286,052 shares and now owns 1.49 million shares. Fox Factory Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) was reduced too.