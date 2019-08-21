Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Boosted Holding in Cdw Corp/De (CDW); Expeditors Int’l Of Washington (EXPD) Share Value Declined While Hendley & Co Cut Stake

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Cdw Corp/De (CDW) by 52.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 62,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 182,158 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.56M, up from 119,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Cdw Corp/De for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $115.46. About 24,383 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Int’l Of Washington (EXPD) by 57.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 25,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 19,045 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Int’l Of Washington for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $70.83. About 61,425 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 0.04% or 9,854 shares. Paradigm Capital Management New York holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 5,000 shares. Financial Services invested 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com owns 2,164 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Group Inc Llc holds 331,300 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 105,363 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 4,669 shares. Korea Inv Corp accumulated 0.03% or 75,900 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 27,007 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa reported 46,606 shares. Moody Bankshares Division invested in 0% or 109 shares. 12,800 were reported by Numerixs Investment Technology. Public Sector Pension Board stated it has 52,400 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY) by 3,518 shares to 68,866 shares, valued at $7.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Natural Resourc (NYSE:PXD) by 3,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,348 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Cor (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap reported 91,300 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Company accumulated 91 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 9.64 million shares. Naples Advsr Limited Com stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 355,353 shares. Ballentine Limited Co accumulated 3,315 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation holds 0.01% or 3,067 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) owns 219 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Huntington Bancorp reported 324 shares stake. Pension Service invested 0.07% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). State Common Retirement Fund has 0.06% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Sei Investments Com stated it has 0.12% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Public Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.01% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Convergence Invest Ptnrs Lc has 0.14% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 8,276 shares.