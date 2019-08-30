Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Boosted By $8.63 Million Its Allstate Corp/The (ALL) Position; Immucell (ICCC) Sentiment Is 1.2

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased Allstate Corp/The (ALL) stake by 38.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio acquired 91,854 shares as Allstate Corp/The (ALL)’s stock rose 9.59%. The Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 330,387 shares with $31.12 million value, up from 238,533 last quarter. Allstate Corp/The now has $33.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $102.29. About 324,278 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 19/04/2018 – Allstate: First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses Comprised 11 Events at Estimated Cost of $357 Million Pretax; 30/05/2018 – Life360 and Allstate Form Strategic Relationship to Transform Car Insurance and Personal Transportation; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 88.5%; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH 2018 OF $222 MILLION; 10/04/2018 – Allstate seeks entrepreneurs to open 150 agencies in Texas; 02/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $211M PRETAX; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Movement

Immucell Corp (ICCC) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.53, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 6 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 5 trimmed and sold stock positions in Immucell Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 1.51 million shares, up from 749,439 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Immucell Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 3 New Position: 3.

Among 7 analysts covering Allstate (NYSE:ALL), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Allstate has $12500 highest and $9400 lowest target. $108.57’s average target is 6.14% above currents $102.29 stock price. Allstate had 16 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, May 29 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, May 21 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ALL in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by UBS. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Underperform”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ALL in report on Monday, July 1 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold”.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased Simon Property Group In (NYSE:SPG) stake by 13,472 shares to 535,837 valued at $97.64M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Philip Morris Internati (NYSE:PM) stake by 47,753 shares and now owns 1.17 million shares. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 9,557 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Life Company has invested 0.22% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd stated it has 1.17M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 16,742 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,507 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Limited Company invested in 0.21% or 322,413 shares. Moreover, Moody Financial Bank Trust Division has 0.11% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Kcm Advisors Ltd holds 0.03% or 5,268 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 129,413 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.09% or 5,082 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Centurylink Mngmt holds 15,968 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 0.05% or 554,413 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Vanguard Gp Inc accumulated 24.46 million shares or 0.09% of the stock.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, makes, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $39.00 million. The firm offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens.

Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in ImmuCell Corporation for 153,000 shares. Heartland Advisors Inc owns 199,600 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Minerva Advisors Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 14,559 shares. The Connecticut-based Wexford Capital Lp has invested 0.05% in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc., a Connecticut-based fund reported 21,000 shares.