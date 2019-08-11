Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Boosted Bb&T (BBT) Holding By $488,888; Quinstreet (QNST)’s Sentiment Is 1.21

Quinstreet Inc (QNST) investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.51, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 105 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 87 decreased and sold their holdings in Quinstreet Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 45.67 million shares, up from 43.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Quinstreet Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 44 Reduced: 43 Increased: 70 New Position: 35.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased Bb&T Corp (BBT) stake by 1.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio acquired 10,628 shares as Bb&T Corp (BBT)’s stock rose 1.68%. The Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 554,999 shares with $25.82 million value, up from 544,371 last quarter. Bb&T Corp now has $36.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.35. About 2.77 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles

QuinStreet, Inc., an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $592.30 million. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers. It has a 10.01 P/E ratio. The firm provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services, education, business-to-business technology, and home services.

The stock decreased 27.86% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $11.81. About 4.53 million shares traded or 671.45% up from the average. QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) has risen 19.34% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 23/04/2018 – Our ad fraud auditors making nice progress on $QNST, we should have findings within a month. I’ll speak on Ad Fraud Opportunities at the May 3 @KaseLearning shorting event. Come attend; 06/03/2018 QuinStreet Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 01/05/2018 – QuinStreet Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 20/04/2018 – $QNST: Split Rock, $QNST’s 4th-largest holder and one of its earliest backers, keeps selling shares. Another 230k earlier this week at prices as low as $10.73. ����; 09/05/2018 – QuinStreet at East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – QuinStreet at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 11/04/2018 – QNST: KERRISDALE CLAIMS INACCURATE, OUT-OF-CONTEXT, EXAGGERATED; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet: EBITDA Is Expected to Be Greater Than 8%; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet 3Q EPS 14c; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) Leading Nowhere

Private Capital Management Llc holds 6.96% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. for 3.44 million shares. Park West Asset Management Llc owns 4.20 million shares or 2.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Portolan Capital Management Llc has 1.44% invested in the company for 1.05 million shares. The Wisconsin-based 1492 Capital Management Llc has invested 0.98% in the stock. Next Century Growth Investors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 432,849 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity. Graney Patrick C III bought $198,546 worth of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) on Thursday, February 28.

Among 3 analysts covering BB&T (NYSE:BBT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BB&T had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, July 10 with “Neutral”. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $55 target in Monday, March 4 report.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased Rent (NASDAQ:RCII) stake by 204,458 shares to 55,670 valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) stake by 32,558 shares and now owns 323,278 shares. Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) was reduced too.