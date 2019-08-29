Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Upped Holding in Marketaxess Hol (MKTX); Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Increased by Fragasso Group Inc

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Marketaxess Hol (MKTX) by 46.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 44,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 140,485 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.57 million, up from 95,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Marketaxess Hol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $404.46. About 261,311 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $3.7B :MKTX US; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q EPS $1.27; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Rev $114.7M; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS AND BLACKROCK EXPAND TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIA; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record D; 09/03/2018 – MarketAxess Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $60.2B :MKTX US; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $5.5B :MKTX US; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 34.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 10,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 42,202 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, up from 31,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $135.56. About 17.41M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc Un (NYSE:CHGG) by 123,500 shares to 616,506 shares, valued at $23.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Ene (NYSE:CNP) by 18,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,319 shares, and cut its stake in Qorvo Inc.

More notable recent MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for March 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is MarketAxess (MKTX) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think ” Yes ” – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for February 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MarketAxess to Acquire US Treasuries Trading Operator LiquidityEdge – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MarketAxess Launches Suite of U.S. Investment Grade Indexes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold MKTX shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Company Il stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Bartlett And holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Limited has 1,040 shares. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.69% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 10,044 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 114,981 shares. Johnson Gp Inc owns 125 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 15,026 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Company National Bank has invested 0% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Stevens LP invested in 0.06% or 5,740 shares. Wolverine Asset Llc holds 5,491 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 444,032 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr Incorporated owns 0% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 875 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 27,060 shares.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $358,490 activity.

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06M and $468.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,066 shares to 6,914 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 34,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,192 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Financial Strategies owns 0.42% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7,056 shares. Johnson Finance Gru holds 0.99% or 94,563 shares. Grisanti Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.07% or 953 shares. Cutler Counsel Limited stated it has 117,800 shares. Fir Tree Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 10.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hollencrest Mgmt reported 70,060 shares. Jones Cos Lllp reported 190,729 shares stake. First Republic Inv Mngmt Inc holds 2% or 3.25M shares. Texas Cap Natl Bank Inc Tx holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,114 shares. Barr E S holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,008 shares. Guinness Asset Mngmt has 3.57% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oarsman holds 2.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 40,804 shares. Poplar Forest Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fort Ltd Partnership has invested 0.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COF, SWKS, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Recent IPO In The Market’s Hottest Sector – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft contractors listen to Xbox audio – Vice – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 23, 2019 : CZR, GE, BAC, X, QQQ, T, KO, MSFT, AAPL, AMCR, QCOM, JD – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.