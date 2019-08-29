Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Trimmed Position in Hartford Finan (HIG) by $639,597 as Stock Price Rose; As Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Share Value Declined, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Increased Holding by $4.80 Million

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 320,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 2.02 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.66 million, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.01. About 16.39 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 20/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD TEVA.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $23; 27/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi; 09/04/2018 – Teva Pharm to close plant in Israel after no buyer found; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SEES 2018 REVENUES $18.5 BLN TO $19.0 BLN; 15/05/2018 – TEVA REPORTS PUBLICATION OF PHASE III FREMANEZUMAB DATA; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Inds 1Q EPS 94c; 27/04/2018 – Teva Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE® (glatiramer acetate injection) 40 mg/mL; 06/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill: Teva is Stonewalling a Senate Investigation; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CFO: EXPECTS TO PAY DOWN ANOTHER $1.3-$1.5 BILLION OF DEBT IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – TEVA LAUNCHES GENERIC VERSION OF LIALDA IN UNITED STATES

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Hartford Finan (HIG) by 20.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 13,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The institutional investor held 51,080 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, down from 64,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Hartford Finan for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $58.57. About 1.61M shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 26/04/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – AT QTR END, BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE OF $36.06 DECLINED 3% FROM DEC. 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO AMENDMENT TO ITS EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ON OR ABOUT MARCH END; 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl to Enter Into Amendment In Existing Credit Pact; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q EPS $1.64; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES HARTFORD’S SR NOTES Baa2; ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 02/05/2018 – Hartford Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford Book Value/Share $36.06 at Quarter’s End; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford Reports First Quarter 2018 Income From Continuing Operations, After Tax, Of $428 Million ($1.18 Per Diluted Share); 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – ON MARCH 29, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO $1 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED OCTOBER 31, 2014 – SEC FILING

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “TEVA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited – TEVA – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FINAL DEADLINE: Rosen, a Globally Recognized Law Firm, Reminds Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Investors of Important August 20th Deadline in Securities Class Action â€“ TEVA – GlobeNewswire” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What’s Pushing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Even Lower Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Bernie Sanders, Elijah Cummings accuse drugmakers Mylan and Teva of ‘coordinated obstruction’ – CNBC” published on August 14, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Big Pharma Sees a Rising Tide in Short Interest – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal H by 82,888 shares to 85,535 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constell Brnd A (NYSE:STZ) by 1,834 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl I (NYSE:FIS).