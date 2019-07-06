Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Trimmed Ally Financial (ALLY) Holding By $416,772; Northeast Bancorp (NBN) Shorts Lowered By 8.51%

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased Ally Financial (ALLY) stake by 19.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 15,436 shares as Ally Financial (ALLY)’s stock rose 8.73%. The Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 64,376 shares with $1.77M value, down from 79,812 last quarter. Ally Financial now has $12.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $31.51. About 4.07M shares traded or 25.18% up from the average. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20%-30%; 29/05/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names David Shevsky Oper Chief of Auto Finance; 21/03/2018 – Ally’s Clearlane Announces New Digital Service that Will Pre-Qualify Consumers and Allow Them to Shop Directly from Multiple De; 10/04/2018 – Ally and Fair Announce Strategic Alliance; 22/03/2018 – Ally teams with Drive Motors to Provide Digital Financing that Allows Consumers to Shop Online for Vehicles Directly from Deale; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial: Earnings Growth to Support Increased Capital Generation, Deployment; 11/05/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QUARTERLY EPS: $0.57; ADJUSTED EPS $0.68

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) had a decrease of 8.51% in short interest. NBN’s SI was 366,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 8.51% from 400,500 shares previously. With 18,500 avg volume, 20 days are for Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN)’s short sellers to cover NBN’s short positions. The SI to Northeast Bancorp’s float is 5.42%. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.25. About 10,261 shares traded. Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) has declined 2.11% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical NBN News: 25/04/2018 – Northeast Bancorp 3Q Net $3.93M; 25/04/2018 – Northeast Bancorp 3Q EPS 43c; 10/04/2018 Northeast Bancorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 22 Days; 20/04/2018 – DJ Northeast Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBN)

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Northeast Bank that provides banking services and products to individual and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $191.59 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It has a 10.32 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising automobile, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; and small business administration loans.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $220,545 activity. Lapointe Jean-Pierre bought $2,696 worth of stock. The insider WAYNE RICHARD bought 10,000 shares worth $214,400.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $349.49M for 8.95 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

