Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Stake in Lyondellbasell (LYB) Trimmed as Market Value Declined; Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Holder Thomas White International LTD Cut Position by $586,250 as Market Valuation Rose

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) by 46.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 8,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 9,525 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $674,000, down from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Cadence Design Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $66.1. About 443,272 shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 10/04/2018 – Cadence Expands Virtuoso Platform with Enhanced System Design, Advanced Node Support Down to 5nm, and Simulation-Driven Layout; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Prototypes First IP Interface in Silicon for Preliminary Version of DDR5 Standard Being Developed in JEDEC; 07/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.57-Adj EPS $1.65; 08/05/2018 – Cadence Debuts Industry’s First Analog IC Design-for-Reliability Solution; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and Al Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.57 TO $1.65; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell (LYB) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 13,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 49,265 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24M, down from 62,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Lyondellbasell for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $88.15. About 1.45 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.80 EPS, down 5.41% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.96 per share. LYB’s profit will be $938.75M for 7.87 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LyondellBasell in MOU for $12B Chinese chemical investment – report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Largest Insider Trades of the Week – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lyondell’s Houston refinery continues demolition program – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LyondellBasell to Host Investor Day 2019 on September 24, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Endowment Lp holds 4,620 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Trust invested in 38,173 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 92,728 shares. Massachusetts Financial Serv Company Ma reported 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 0.86% or 780,471 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 0.09% or 42,441 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsr accumulated 93,276 shares or 0.32% of the stock. 835,102 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Board. Waddell & Reed Financial reported 1.91M shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co has invested 0.03% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Amica Retiree Med Tru holds 0.09% or 1,297 shares in its portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1,150 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 31,024 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Lc holds 0.05% or 7,022 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. Patel Bhavesh V. bought $498,873 worth of stock.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $16.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvb Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 90,147 shares to 840,198 shares, valued at $17.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharma (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 101,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Commvault Syste (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold CDNS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 233.68 million shares or 0.88% less from 235.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. C M Bidwell And Assoc Limited, a Hawaii-based fund reported 3,620 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Farmers Merchants Investments Incorporated stated it has 0% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Amalgamated Bancorp owns 36,906 shares. Scotia holds 0.01% or 12,548 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication has 9,997 shares. California-based Dodge And Cox has invested 0.02% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Finance has invested 0% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Two Sigma Securities Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.06% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Cibc Asset Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 39,166 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 41,274 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 64,354 shares. Cibc Ww Markets invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Pitcairn accumulated 0.1% or 13,926 shares.

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $92.45 million for 50.08 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $567.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy Et by 26,069 shares to 33,497 shares, valued at $420,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Tech Solution Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 70,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Shiseido Adr (SSDOY).