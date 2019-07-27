Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Lifted by $363,528; Veracyte (VCYT) Holder Birchview Capital LP Has Lowered Holding by $350,000

Birchview Capital Lp decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,767 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $870,000, down from 48,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $29.11. About 417,132 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 276.88% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 272.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Veracyte Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCYT); 16/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces Launch of New Afirma Xpression Atlas at 2018 AACE Congress; 23/05/2018 – VCYT: AFIRMA GSC IDENTIFY ONE THIRD MORE BENIGN THYROID NODULES; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE: LOXO TO USE ITS AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM; 14/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid Surgery; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE – LOXO ONCOLOGY WILL ACCESS VERACYTE’S NEW AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM AS PER DEAL; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Afirma GSC Identified Significantly More Benign Thyroid Nodules Among Those Deemed Indeterminate; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Unveils Afirma Xpression Atlas Platform at ENDO 2018; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte 1Q Loss/Shr 27c

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 5,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 116,276 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96 million, up from 110,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $66.66. About 2.05M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 27/03/2018 – EMERSON-SIGNED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH REPSOL TO PROVIDE PARADIGM EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SOFTWARE SUITE ACROSS REPSOL GLOBAL EXPLORATION OPERATIONS; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO A $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability has invested 0.93% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Joel Isaacson And Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc reported 206,107 shares stake. Associated Banc holds 61,916 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 8.31% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Sequoia Financial Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 4,776 shares. National Serv Incorporated Wi owns 1.5% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 20,032 shares. Liberty Cap Management holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 7,700 shares. Selz Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 46,000 shares. Arvest Natl Bank Tru Division stated it has 4,729 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bangor Bancshares owns 3,379 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Co accumulated 2,994 shares. Canandaigua Retail Bank And Tru Commerce has invested 0.2% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp owns 8,033 shares.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svb Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1,930 shares to 303,856 shares, valued at $67.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General (NYSE:DG) by 4,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,605 shares, and cut its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold VCYT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 30.00 million shares or 8.65% more from 27.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 261 are owned by Daiwa Secs Group. Legal And General Public Lc stated it has 4,624 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% or 1,729 shares in its portfolio. Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 21,432 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment invested in 0.01% or 51,765 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech has 0% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 11,145 shares. Oberweis Asset Management accumulated 0.2% or 39,500 shares. Affinity Invest Advsrs Ltd Com has 36,501 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Laurion Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 354,814 shares stake. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 0.04% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) or 26,180 shares. Wisconsin-based Timpani Lc has invested 1.28% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Gsa Ptnrs Llp has invested 0.1% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 17,109 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 455 were accumulated by Us Retail Bank De.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.67 million activity. Shares for $145,364 were sold by Anderson Bonnie H.