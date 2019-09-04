Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Stake in Colgate (CL) Has Raised as Stock Price Rose; C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Trimmed Udr (UDR) Position by $435,825 as Stock Value Rose

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Udr Inc (UDR) by 60.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 9,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 6,285 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286,000, down from 15,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Udr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.56. About 523,501 shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C, EST. 47C; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH 2.7 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – UDR REPORTS A 4% ANNUALIZED COMMON DIV BOOST FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 – UDR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.3225 FROM $0.31; EST. $0.3225; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY FFOA PER COMMON SHARE AND UNIT, DILUTED $0.47; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C TO 49C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS AND SAME-STORE GUIDANCE RANGES; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.76 TO $1.80, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q FFO 7c/Shr

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 6,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 153,787 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.54 million, up from 147,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $74.57. About 1.17M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Burlington Stor (NYSE:BURL) by 2,434 shares to 10,659 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactive (NASDAQ:IACI) by 2,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,525 shares, and cut its stake in Total System Se (NYSE:TSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutler Counsel Limited, a Oregon-based fund reported 8,000 shares. 32,917 were reported by Macquarie Gru Ltd. Ntv Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 16,404 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Mairs And Power reported 0.01% stake. Northwest Invest Counselors holds 27,074 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Provident Mgmt Inc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Texas Yale Cap holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 26,928 shares. Massachusetts-based Crestwood Advsr Gp Limited Liability Co has invested 1.15% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Toth Advisory invested in 62,649 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt holds 293,441 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Riverbridge Partners Limited Liability invested in 29,382 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Horizon Invs Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 3,095 shares. Lynch & Assocs In, Indiana-based fund reported 28,930 shares. Westwood Gru Incorporated holds 0.9% or 1.26M shares in its portfolio. Middleton Inc Ma reported 88,978 shares.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5,250 shares to 5,645 shares, valued at $405,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss & C Tech Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Lrg Cap Etf (VV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold UDR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Prtnrs Grp Limited Liability Corp owns 336,100 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Incorporated Va has 32,594 shares. Andra Ap owns 134,100 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Gideon Capital has 40,785 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.04% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Davenport & Llc has 0.02% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 124,300 shares. Gsa Prtn Llp accumulated 0.19% or 40,299 shares. Virtu Finance Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Fifth Third National Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Com owns 397,623 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zimmer Lp has invested 1.2% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Eii Cap Mgmt holds 37,026 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.06% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 245,799 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Commerce invested 0.02% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).