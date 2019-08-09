Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Raised Schlumberger (SLB) Position by $510,410; Mondelez International (MDLZ) Shareholder Wafra Investment Advisory Group Decreased Its Holding

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 11,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 596,015 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97M, up from 584,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 6.92M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 42.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 297,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 401,188 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.03M, down from 699,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 5.56 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 106,062 shares to 300,489 shares, valued at $12.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 140,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,022 are owned by Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. 10,993 were accumulated by Cortland Assoc Mo. 105,300 were reported by First Retail Bank Ltd. Ls Invest Llc holds 67,490 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited holds 0.33% or 20,283 shares in its portfolio. Stock Yards Comml Bank has invested 0.12% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt owns 22,110 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Addenda Cap owns 0.32% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 88,935 shares. Arga Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.3% or 39,550 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.74% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 142,778 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 6,684 shares. 9,056 were accumulated by Strategic Lc. Compton Capital Mngmt Inc Ri reported 14,993 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The holds 0.22% or 351,484 shares in its portfolio. 7,950 are owned by Adirondack Rech Management.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IWV, LLY, BKNG, MDLZ: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wallace Weitz’s 5 Largest Adds of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MondelÄ“z International Completes Acquisition of Majority Interest in Perfect Snacks® – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Coca-Cola (KO) Beats Q2 Earnings & Sales Estimates, Stock Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger wins contract for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico offshore projects – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montecito Retail Bank Tru holds 6,904 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 559,792 shares. Pittenger Anderson holds 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 150 shares. 403,348 were accumulated by Nomura Hldg. Mairs Power has invested 1.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.26% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gw Henssler And Associate Ltd reported 227,027 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. 145,166 are owned by Hourglass Capital Ltd Company. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Private Ocean Lc stated it has 1,120 shares. Susquehanna Interest Gp Llp owns 2.62 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Hodges Cap Mgmt invested in 30,428 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has 988,814 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. The New York-based Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Trexquant Invest LP holds 174,049 shares.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Host Hotels & R (NYSE:HST) by 26,733 shares to 108,308 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citizens Financ (NYSE:CFG) by 17,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,535 shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle West (NYSE:PNW).