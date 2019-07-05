Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Raised Its Williams Comp (WMB) Holding by $2.07 Million; Stock Value Rose; Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Shares Declined While Taylor Asset Management Has Upped Position by $3.51 Million

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 27.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 298,900 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22 million, up from 233,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $59.46. About 1.58 million shares traded or 54.86% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 07/05/2018 – Monitor Daily: TD Bank Survey Says Most Small Businesses Expect Revenue Growth; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Adj EPS C$1.62; 29/03/2018 – TD Bank boss says protectionism moves troubling; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 25/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion CEO Says `Uncertainty’ Canada’s Biggest Risk; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q EPS C$1.54; 24/05/2018 – TD BANK TD.TO SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.67/SHR; 26/04/2018 – TD Bank Takes 2018 J.D. Power Trophy for Retail Customer Satisfaction in Florida; 21/03/2018 – HR Reporter: TD Bank most desirable company to work for in Canada: Report

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Williams Comp (WMB) by 45.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 73,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 237,346 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, up from 163,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Williams Comp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $28.26. About 2.33 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline

Taylor Asset Management Inc, which manages about $153.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 17,300 shares to 221,382 shares, valued at $20.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Forterra Inc by 112,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,149 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13,472 shares to 235,522 shares, valued at $17.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xylem Inc/Ny (NYSE:XYL) by 6,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,231 shares, and cut its stake in Jacobs Eng Grp (NYSE:JEC).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $273,275 activity.