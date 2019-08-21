Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Maintains Stake in Air Products (APD); Senator Investment Group LP Has Cut Its Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holding as Shares Rose

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Air Products (APD) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 1,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 39,404 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, up from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Air Products for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $227.44. About 60,611 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 900,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The hedge fund held 1.80M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.05M, down from 2.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $92.09. About 96,549 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SAYS JURY STILL OUT ON SWITCH OF LEGACY CONTRACTS BASED ON LIBOR TO SONIA; 02/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL BRENT ADV UP 5% Y/Y; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Market volatility boosts US exchange operators’ first quarter resulting in strong earnings; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUES OF $1.2 BILLION, +5% Y/Y AND GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.79; RECORD ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.90, +22% Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SEES LIBOR DROPPED IN STAGES WITH INITIAL FOCUS ON NEW FUTURES CONTRACTS BASED ON SONIA; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: Promotions of Cunningham and Tuttle Are Effective as of May 25; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL DOES NOT EXPECT REFORMED SONIA RATE TO FACE SAME PROBLEMS AS U.S. LIBOR REPLACEMENT

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $4.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 150,000 shares to 1.85 million shares, valued at $76.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 938,211 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Cibc Comml Bank Usa accumulated 4,252 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability Com reported 11,388 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity owns 333,818 shares. Pggm Invs invested 0.05% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0.06% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Principal Grp Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 827,360 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 1.47 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fmr Lc holds 0.01% or 648,479 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 4,750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Community Bankshares Na owns 140 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 604,243 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Lc holds 0.01% or 3,610 shares. 785 were accumulated by Johnson Financial Grp Inc Inc Inc.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,269 are owned by Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Ltd. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cidel Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 1,514 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability owns 1,200 shares. Woodstock Corporation has invested 1.15% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Sequoia Advsrs Lc holds 1,462 shares. Hsbc Hldg Plc accumulated 262,932 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 1,090 were reported by Lau Assocs Llc. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs holds 572,943 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Congress Asset Management Ma holds 0.82% or 328,289 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 62,375 shares. Moreover, Lenox Wealth Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Hanson And Doremus Invest Mngmt holds 0.06% or 895 shares in its portfolio. Reliance Of Delaware has 0.14% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 4,716 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.26M shares.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Egp (NYSE:EGP) by 7,349 shares to 1,933 shares, valued at $216,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 123,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,950 shares, and cut its stake in Alleghany Corp (NYSE:Y).