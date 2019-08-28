Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Lifted Ko (KO) Holding; Target (TGT) Shorts Lowered By 12.31%

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) had a decrease of 12.31% in short interest. TGT’s SI was 18.99 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 12.31% from 21.65 million shares previously. With 5.10M avg volume, 4 days are for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)’s short sellers to cover TGT’s short positions. The SI to Target Corporation’s float is 3.65%. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $104.7. About 5.00M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/04/2018 – PREVIEW-South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight reaches U.S. Supreme Court; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Target Corp Will Institute Hiring Process for Class Members to Obtain Jobs; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING ON MORE THAN 100K ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Traffic Rose 3.2%; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: NEW STORES TO ADD ABOUT 50BPS OF SALES GROWTH THIS YR; 27/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across New England; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 23/04/2018 – TARGET BOOSTING NUMBER OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING SITES

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased Ko (KO) stake by 6.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado acquired 42,773 shares as Ko (KO)'s stock rose 8.31%. The Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 749,522 shares with $35.12M value, up from 706,749 last quarter. Ko now has $233.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.72. About 11.66 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) stake by 24,132 shares to 95,561 valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced W.P. Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) stake by 5,803 shares and now owns 20,466 shares. Xylem Inc/Ny (NYSE:XYL) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $46 lowest target. $53.89’s average target is -1.52% below currents $54.72 stock price. Coca-Cola had 20 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, July 1. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of KO in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. JP Morgan maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Wednesday, July 24. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $5900 target. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Wells Fargo. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Wednesday, July 24. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $5200 target. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Tuesday, May 14. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $5500 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verus Prtnrs Inc owns 6,008 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 37,513 were accumulated by First Natl Trust Company. Gibson Capital stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). James Rech reported 0% stake. National Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.32% or 54,839 shares. Compton Cap Mngmt Inc Ri owns 24,814 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc reported 36,400 shares stake. Sageworth Tru holds 0.01% or 2,050 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt invested in 1.97% or 736,354 shares. 85,855 are held by Cadence Financial Bank Na. Woodstock Corporation accumulated 58,684 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Old Dominion Capital Mngmt stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Bnp Paribas Asset holds 0.3% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 758,611 shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 1.66M shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service holds 0.18% or 13,436 shares.

