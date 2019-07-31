Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Lifted Its Becton Dicknson (BDX) Holding; Rk Capital Management Increased Its Brooks Automation (BRKS) Position

Rk Capital Management Llc increased Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) stake by 47.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rk Capital Management Llc acquired 67,600 shares as Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS)’s stock rose 21.49%. The Rk Capital Management Llc holds 210,800 shares with $6.18M value, up from 143,200 last quarter. Brooks Automation Inc now has $2.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.32% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $38.8. About 654,777 shares traded or 23.81% up from the average. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 30.04% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Adj EPS 40c-Adj EPS 46c; 07/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces 2018 Analyst and Investor Day; 14/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Presenting at Conference May 24; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q EPS 28c-EPS 34c; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q REV. $207M, EST. $199.5M; 15/05/2018 – D F Dent & Company Buys New 2.6% Position in Brooks Automation; 26/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Rev $215M-$225M; 24/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of A Canadian Biorepository

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased Becton Dicknson (BDX) stake by 1.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado acquired 2,432 shares as Becton Dicknson (BDX)’s stock declined 8.01%. The Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 222,649 shares with $55.60 million value, up from 220,217 last quarter. Becton Dicknson now has $68.17B valuation. The stock decreased 2.05% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $252.74. About 1.37 million shares traded or 14.09% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold BRKS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 72.94 million shares or 4.34% more from 69.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Inv has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Blackrock reported 0.01% stake. Kbc Nv has invested 0.01% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Mirae Asset Global owns 1.48M shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Pinebridge Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 17,210 shares. Tompkins Financial Corp invested 0.01% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 48,181 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Invests reported 14,640 shares. Rk Cap Management Llc accumulated 210,800 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Co holds 2.78M shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability owns 213,165 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has 151,847 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 184,929 shares.

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased Luxfer Holdings Plc stake by 334,874 shares to 755,471 valued at $18.87 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) stake by 12,200 shares and now owns 15,600 shares. Verra Mobility Corp was reduced too.

More notable recent Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Financially Strong Is Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Brooks Automation (BRKS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Brooks (BRKS) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Brooks Automation Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $907,214 activity. $331,732 worth of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) shares were sold by Tenney Maurice H.. The insider Montone William T. sold $243,750.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “BD Provides Update on Voluntary Recalls of Alarisâ„¢ Pump Module Model 8100 and Certain Alarisâ„¢ Pump Infusion Sets – PRNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. Barclays Capital maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) rating on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $266 target. Argus Research maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kings Point Capital Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 30,747 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd Llc reported 27 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brave Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.14% or 1,039 shares. Hilltop Holdings owns 3,651 shares. Department Mb Fin Financial Bank N A reported 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bourgeon Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3.12% or 21,327 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Co Tn stated it has 2.97% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Spc, a Maryland-based fund reported 9,545 shares. Vanguard Gru owns 22.50 million shares. Confluence Investment Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.39% or 92,903 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc invested in 0.66% or 692,586 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Co holds 3,803 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 260 shares. Carderock Mgmt owns 20,436 shares for 2.08% of their portfolio.