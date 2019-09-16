Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Increases Stake in Cincinnati Fin (CINF); Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Share Value Declined While Abrams Bison Investments Has Lowered Holding by $40.39 Million

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Cincinnati Fin (CINF) by 788.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 172,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 193,801 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.09 million, up from 21,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Cincinnati Fin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $112.95. About 534,629 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 17.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 83,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 403,373 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.16M, down from 487,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $5.83 during the last trading session, reaching $481.05. About 80,997 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Credit Acceptance Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $19,965 activity.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $16.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 7,831 shares to 224,658 shares, valued at $20.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 44,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.55M shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $8.86 earnings per share, up 17.20% or $1.30 from last year’s $7.56 per share. CACC’s profit will be $166.54 million for 13.57 P/E if the $8.86 EPS becomes a reality.