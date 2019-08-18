Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Increased Its Equinix (EQIX) Stake by $318,006; Endurant Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 33.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 7,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 14,364 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 21,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 1.15M shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 21/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $64; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 12/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Met With FDA in Feb to Obtain Guidance on Regulatory Pathway for Golodirsen; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA MAKES UPFRONT PAYMENT $60M; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Partnership with Myonexus Therapeutics for the Advancement of Multiple Gene Therapy Programs Aim; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 0.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 702 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 190,579 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.36M, up from 189,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $551.81. About 554,592 shares traded or 46.96% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 34,914 shares to 133,959 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alnylam Pharmac (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 3,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,797 shares, and cut its stake in Hovnanian Enter (NYSE:HOV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 0.1% or 4,189 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 2,856 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Co invested 0.09% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Gabelli Funds accumulated 19,800 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com owns 6 shares. Cohen & Steers Inc has invested 5.18% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Georgia-based Synovus Fin has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.11% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Commerce has 702 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Llc accumulated 4,380 shares. Stifel Finance Corporation invested in 36,570 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 11,924 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd accumulated 145,680 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.04% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.16 million activity. $2.00M worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares were bought by INGRAM DOUGLAS S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.16% or 10.96 million shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc owns 1.08 million shares. North Star Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 935 shares. Eventide Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 3.47% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Moreover, Putnam Invests Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 30,391 shares. 500 are owned by Reilly Advsrs Limited. Peddock Advsrs Lc owns 54 shares. Baldwin Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 3,300 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). First Manhattan Communications has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Northern Trust owns 0.01% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 312,675 shares. Sphera Funds Mngmt holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 73,405 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd reported 268,555 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 570 shares.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $252.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Krystal Biotech Inc by 48,655 shares to 61,155 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 32,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

