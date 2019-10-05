Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Increased First Merchants (FRME) Stake By $1.83 Million; Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Sentiment Is 1.07

Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 200 investment professionals started new or increased stock positions, while 187 sold and decreased their stakes in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 102.33 million shares, up from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cincinnati Financial Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 5 to 7 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 157 Increased: 130 New Position: 70.

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $127.71M for 37.16 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

United Fire Group Inc holds 11.77% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation for 320,276 shares. Welch Group Llc owns 318,214 shares or 3.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Schulhoff & Co Inc has 3.32% invested in the company for 62,018 shares. The Florida-based Peninsula Asset Management Inc has invested 3.05% in the stock. First Financial Bank, a Alabama-based fund reported 169,056 shares.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.98 billion. It operates through five divisions: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. It has a 15.75 P/E ratio. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation.

Among 2 analysts covering First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First Merchants has $4400 highest and $42 lowest target. $43’s average target is 16.25% above currents $36.99 stock price. First Merchants had 2 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by Stephens.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased Liveramp Hold stake by 6,890 shares to 8,796 valued at $426,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Alphabet Cl A stake by 2,704 shares and now owns 377,336 shares. Johnson Ctls In was reduced too.

