Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Has Upped Cognizant Tec A (CTSH) Stake; University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Lowered By $478,876 Its Open Text (OTEX) Position

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased Cognizant Tec A (CTSH) stake by 4.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado acquired 4,823 shares as Cognizant Tec A (CTSH)’s stock declined 20.36%. The Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 110,195 shares with $7.98M value, up from 105,372 last quarter. Cognizant Tec A now has $36.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 1.38 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased Open Text Corp (OTEX) stake by 5.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 12,602 shares as Open Text Corp (OTEX)’s stock rose 7.74%. The University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 220,009 shares with $8.46 million value, down from 232,611 last quarter. Open Text Corp now has $11.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.39% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.83. About 381,065 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.27% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO; 17/04/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR GROUP LP CEO CLIFF ROBBINS TELLS 13D MONITOR CONFERENCE THAT THERE IS “POTENTIAL FOR A STRATEGIC SALE DOWN THE ROAD” FOR OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO , IN WHICH BLUE HARBOUR OWNS 4 PCT STAKE; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT TERM LOAN INCREASED TO $1B, MATURITY DATE TO 2025; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 62C; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Adj EPS 54c; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT REPORTS REPRICING & AMENDMENT OF CREDIT LINES

More notable recent Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “OpenText Expands Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Open Text (OTEX) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “OpenText to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, August 1, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “OpenText AppWorks Named a Leader in Digital Process Automation for Deep Deployments – PRNewswire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Brazilian Telecom Leader TIM S/A Digitally Transforms Invoicing with OpenText Customer Experience Management – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 60.87% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.23 per share. OTEX’s profit will be $99.51 million for 28.94 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Open Text Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.04% EPS growth.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) stake by 316,969 shares to 412,705 valued at $10.09 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) stake by 6,043 shares and now owns 120,789 shares. Jbg Smith Properties was raised too.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “INVESTIGATION REMINDER for VRNT, PETQ, CTSH and PT: Hagens Berman Reminds Investors of Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting CTSH Put And Call Options For August 9th – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: VMware, Schwab, HCA Healthcare, Cognizant and Hilton – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern Comml Bank has invested 0.66% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cornerstone Advsr reported 341,661 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corporation reported 37,882 shares stake. Earnest Ltd Com reported 294 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma reported 1.8% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Federated Invsts Pa owns 31,347 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Horan Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 35,598 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Natl Bank stated it has 0.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 221,749 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 24,860 are owned by Forte Llc Adv. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.1% or 101,790 shares. Bank & Trust Of The West reported 66,560 shares stake. Cibc Mkts accumulated 63,079 shares. Harvest Management reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 508,925 were reported by Arga Mngmt Limited Partnership.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 3,382 shares to 133,436 valued at $12.59 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cadence Design (NASDAQ:CDNS) stake by 10,192 shares and now owns 43,348 shares. Agnc Invest Cp was reduced too.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 6 sales for $898,716 activity. On Thursday, January 24 Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan sold $11,429 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 168 shares. The insider Middleton Sean sold $27,416. Another trade for 838 shares valued at $54,470 was made by Telesmanic Robert on Friday, January 11. Humphries Brian bought 19,000 shares worth $1.16M.

Among 8 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns had 15 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, May 3. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, May 7. As per Friday, January 25, the company rating was upgraded by Bernstein. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 7. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Friday, May 3 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight”. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Sunday, March 10. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, May 3.