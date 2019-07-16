Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Has Trimmed Univ Hlth Svc B (UHS) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Cut Its Position as Market Valuation Rose

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Univ Hlth Svc B (UHS) by 19.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 3,052 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,673 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, down from 15,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Univ Hlth Svc B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 440,727 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 5,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,257 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, down from 31,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $115.48. About 6.23 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. Taylor David S had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97 million. Shares for $1.81 million were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa on Thursday, January 31. 30,000 shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L, worth $2.93M on Tuesday, February 5. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. Matthew Price also sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Posada Juan Fernando had sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750 on Monday, February 11.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $254.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 525,728 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $29.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.24 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.48 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.47 per share. UHS’s profit will be $223.54M for 13.48 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.45 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings.