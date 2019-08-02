Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Has Trimmed Its Position in Arista Networks (ANET) by $660,970 as Market Value Declined; Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) Position Lifted by Adams Asset Advisors Llc

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Arista Networks (ANET) by 25.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 2,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 6,195 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, down from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Arista Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 11.25% or $30.62 during the last trading session, reaching $241.6. About 2.16M shares traded or 111.12% up from the average. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Jun. 6; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 24/03/2018 – Arista Networks Access Event Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q EPS $1.79; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Sees 2Q Rev $500M-$514M; 29/03/2018 – Arista Introduces New Platforms for Cloud and Enterprise Customers; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 349,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.81% . The institutional investor held 3.53M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56M, up from 3.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Calumet Specialty Prod for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.0321 during the last trading session, reaching $4.5121. About 247,102 shares traded or 40.76% up from the average. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has declined 40.38% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CLMT News: 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Expects Decrease in Previously Reported Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA for 4Q; 08/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods 4Q Loss $64.9M; 11/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 15/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP QTRLY SALES $750.5 MLN VS $886.5 MLN; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Calumet Specialty Products Unsec Dbt To ‘B-; 26/04/2018 – Explosion rocks Calumet Superior, Wisconsin refinery -local media; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Expects Revisions to Previously Announced 2017 4Q and Full Yr Results; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 26/04/2018 – EXPLOSION ROCKS CALUMET SUPERIOR WISCONSIN REFINERY -LOCAL MEDIA; 11/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC – SEC FILING

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72 million and $750.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,905 shares to 36,401 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV) by 10,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,629 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold CLMT shares while 9 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 9.18 million shares or 0.23% less from 9.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory holds 13,335 shares. Moreover, Cls Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) for 125 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Geode Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) or 102,342 shares. Bessemer Grp accumulated 2,000 shares. Susquehanna Intl Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 102,237 shares. Oakwood Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Ca reported 28,100 shares. Raymond James And Associate reported 16,699 shares. Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) for 92,818 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 22,742 shares or 0% of the stock. 10,838 are owned by Jane Street Grp Incorporated Llc. Citigroup Inc holds 387,785 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank has 26,550 shares. Barnett Incorporated has 376,100 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal H by 82,888 shares to 85,535 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lions Gate En B by 317,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 552,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Godaddy Inc.