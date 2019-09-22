Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Has Raised Trupanion (TRUP) Stake By $857,052; Samson Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Holding

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) stake by 12.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado acquired 23,807 shares as Trupanion Inc. (TRUP)’s stock declined 3.10%. The Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 208,807 shares with $7.54 million value, up from 185,000 last quarter. Trupanion Inc. now has $934.46M valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.86. About 234,788 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct); 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Trupanion Receives Approval of Utility Patent for Trupanion Express; 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM

Samson Capital Management Llc decreased Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) stake by 11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Samson Capital Management Llc sold 53,601 shares as Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Samson Capital Management Llc holds 433,674 shares with $12.52M value, down from 487,275 last quarter. Enterprise Prods Partners L now has $63.79B valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.14. About 6.10 million shares traded or 64.52% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased Asbury Automoti (NYSE:ABG) stake by 170,165 shares to 4,274 valued at $360,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Carter’s Inc (NYSE:CRI) stake by 20,305 shares and now owns 137,546 shares. Curtiss (NYSE:CW) was reduced too.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Brasseux Murray E, worth $150,000 on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 176,050 were reported by Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Pinnacle Assoc Limited invested in 0.12% or 170,834 shares. Davis R M accumulated 0.03% or 24,475 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors invested in 265,444 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Carret Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). St Johns Inv Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel stated it has 139,243 shares. Corecommodity Limited Liability Com stated it has 11,457 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. St Germain D J Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 23,160 shares. Spinnaker Tru owns 101,816 shares. National Registered Invest Advisor accumulated 0.2% or 12,156 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated accumulated 0.05% or 4.03 million shares. Sequent Asset Lc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 10,448 shares. Blackhill holds 157,570 shares. Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv reported 34,500 shares.