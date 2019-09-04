Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Has Lowered Holding in Univ Hlth Svc B (UHS) as Stock Price Rose; Investec Asset Management North America Has Lowered Its Holding in Pepsico (PEP) by $2.41 Million

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Univ Hlth Svc B (UHS) by 19.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 3,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 12,673 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, down from 15,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Univ Hlth Svc B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $145.91. About 487,582 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 77.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 19,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 5,677 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, down from 25,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 2.99 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 5,556 shares to 416,045 shares, valued at $29.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel (NYSE:UPS) by 6,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtrnc Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 2.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $199.00 million for 16.00 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 199,253 are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 28,078 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc reported 61,624 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 265,437 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% stake. Mirae Asset Global Investments stated it has 0.01% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Glenview Mgmt Ltd reported 2.06 million shares. Brandywine Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 134 shares. Smithfield Trust owns 71 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advisory Services Net Ltd owns 2,278 shares. Wedge Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 2.2% or 1.44M shares. Amalgamated Bank holds 10,645 shares. Moreover, Citadel Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 2,330 shares. Strs Ohio reported 19,683 shares stake. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 12,476 shares.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transunion by 11,817 shares to 330,325 shares, valued at $22.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 156,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 419,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.91 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 21,675 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Atria Investments Limited Liability Corporation invested in 19,513 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Co holds 0.11% or 726,066 shares. Beech Hill Advsrs owns 3,200 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc accumulated 4.34% or 508,053 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Group Incorporated has 1.45% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3.07M shares. Jag Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.33% or 16,301 shares. Kingfisher Ltd Liability, a North Carolina-based fund reported 5,350 shares. Mechanics Bank & Trust Trust Department reported 30,747 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Liability Oh owns 14,356 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Tillar holds 1.16% or 16,421 shares in its portfolio. Adage Capital Prtn Group Inc Incorporated Limited Liability Co has 1.76 million shares. Ironwood Invest Mngmt Llc reported 3,654 shares. Osborne Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 81,127 shares. Beaumont Ptnrs Ltd Com invested in 114,681 shares.

