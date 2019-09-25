Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Has Lowered Holding in Sealed Air (SEE) by $425,670; Investment Management Of Virginia Has Boosted Stake in United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) as Valuation Declined

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp (SEE) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 10,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 334,751 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.32M, down from 344,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.14. About 218,810 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Sealed Air Short-Interest Ratio Rises 99% to 10 Days; 19/04/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.46, REV VIEW $4.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Backs 2018 View of Sales $4.75B-$4.8B; 11/04/2018 – Sealed Air to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $2.35-$2.45

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 30.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 32,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The institutional investor held 139,272 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99 million, up from 107,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $595.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13.78. About 44,700 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $16.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etsy Inc by 143,479 shares to 158,490 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intersect Ent I (NASDAQ:XENT) by 32,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Maxlinear In Un (NYSE:MXL).

Analysts await Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 4.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.61 per share. SEE’s profit will be $98.89M for 16.07 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Sealed Air Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $417.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2,375 shares to 21,120 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs. (NYSE:ABT) by 9,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,829 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since March 27, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $678,049 activity. On Monday, August 5 MARTZ BRAD bought $22,155 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) or 2,000 shares. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider POITEVINT ALEC II bought $343,250. 1,000 shares were bought by Whittemore Kent G, worth $14,560. Shares for $9,193 were bought by Menon Deepak on Wednesday, March 27. 1,702 shares were bought by DiFrancesco Paul F, worth $19,964. The insider St John Scott bought $50,216.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold UIHC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 15.58 million shares or 1.84% less from 15.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Llc owns 138,377 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc) has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). 253,356 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Charles Schwab Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 123,457 shares. Investment Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability Company invested 0.48% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Moreover, Schafer Cullen Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Ameriprise Financial invested in 116,882 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 7,351 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Prudential reported 0% stake. American Research Co has 0.66% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 54,550 shares. Ancora Advsr reported 38,415 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co invested in 50,462 shares or 0% of the stock.

