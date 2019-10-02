Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Has Lowered By $1.07 Million Its Union Pacific (UNP) Stake; NBT Bancorp (NBTB) Has 1.14 Sentiment

NBT Bancorp Inc (NBTB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.34, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 49 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 43 sold and trimmed positions in NBT Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 27.37 million shares, up from 23.47 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding NBT Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 37 Increased: 40 New Position: 9.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased Union Pacific (UNP) stake by 4.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 6,346 shares as Union Pacific (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 131,697 shares with $22.27M value, down from 138,043 last quarter. Union Pacific now has $106.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.07% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $151.16. About 2.14M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL

Among 8 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $184.50’s average target is 22.06% above currents $151.16 stock price. Union Pacific had 13 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, April 4. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Monday, April 22. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 12 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $17000 target in Thursday, June 13 report. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 8. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, September 5 report. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) stake by 113,558 shares to 690,476 valued at $104.77M in 2019Q2. It also upped Coupa Software stake by 2,714 shares and now owns 8,306 shares. Performance Foo was raised too.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 15.55 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peak Asset Lc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 5,577 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc invested in 1,550 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Co accumulated 28,047 shares. Bessemer Gru holds 562,746 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.31% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 35,500 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 36,644 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca reported 1,326 shares. Stewart & Patten Llc owns 35,292 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Somerville Kurt F, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,440 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 0% or 1,795 shares. Gulf International Bankshares (Uk) has invested 0.49% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Profund Advisors Ltd has 0.11% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Mercantile Tru reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 1.83 million were reported by Clearbridge Invests Ltd Com. Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 0.53% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific Is Relatively Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Commentary: What’s The 2020 Outlook For Railroad Capital Expenditures? – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Oracle, KeyCorp and Union Pacific – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Management Presents at Cowen 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference Presentation (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $35.79. About 16,562 shares traded. NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) has declined 4.59% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.59% the S&P500. Some Historical NBTB News: 23/04/2018 – NBT BANCORP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 58C; 20/04/2018 – DJ NBT Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBTB); 05/04/2018 – NBT Bancorp Inc. Subsidiary Acquires Retirement Plan Services, LLC; 09/05/2018 – Nexstim Plc launches NBT® system for depression at the US Clinical TMS Society Annual Meeting in New York; 23/04/2018 – NBT Bancorp 1Q EPS 59c; 26/03/2018 NBT Bancorp Raises Dividend to 25c Vs. 23c; 23/04/2018 – NBT BANCORP 1Q ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES $70.2M; 05/04/2018 – NBT BANCORP UNIT BUYS RETIREMENT PLAN SERVICES, LLC; 22/05/2018 – REG-Nexstim Plc – first NBT® system for depression ordered in the US

More notable recent NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces Cash Dividend Nasdaq:NBTB – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “The Peck Company (PECK) Announces $15M Common Stock Purchase Agreement with Lincoln Park Capital Fund and Multiple Credit Facilities with NBT Bank, NA – StreetInsider.com” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NBT Bancorp Inc. Hires Angela Kelley as General Counsel – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. holds 2.47% of its portfolio in NBT Bancorp Inc. for 130,025 shares. Nbt Bank N A Ny owns 173,025 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 0.99% invested in the company for 199,340 shares. The New York-based Tompkins Financial Corp has invested 0.43% in the stock. Community Bank N.A., a New York-based fund reported 49,576 shares.

NBT Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for NBT Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals, firms, and municipalities. The company has market cap of $1.57 billion. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It has a 13.36 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural and agricultural real estate loans, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans.

Analysts await NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 2.94% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NBTB’s profit will be $28.90 million for 13.56 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by NBT Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% negative EPS growth.