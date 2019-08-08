Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Has Increased By $750,356 Its Amer Express (AXP) Stake; Balyasny Asset Management Cut Irobot (IRBT) Stake By $4.29 Million

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased Amer Express (AXP) stake by 5.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado acquired 6,884 shares as Amer Express (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 137,280 shares with $15.01 million value, up from 130,396 last quarter. Amer Express now has $105.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $123.99. About 36,410 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws American Express Bank FSB Ratings; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased Irobot Corp (IRBT) stake by 26.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 36,679 shares as Irobot Corp (IRBT)’s stock declined 28.71%. The Balyasny Asset Management Llc holds 103,013 shares with $12.12M value, down from 139,692 last quarter. Irobot Corp now has $2.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $69.21. About 607,634 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 24/05/2018 – iRobot Short-Interest Ratio Rises 189% to 18 Days; 10/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Exits Position in iRobot; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – INCREASING FULL-YEAR 2018 EXPECTATIONS FOR EARNINGS PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 22/04/2018 – DJ iRobot Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRBT); 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.15 – $2.40; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT 1Q REV. $217.1M, EST. $214.3M; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 19 TO 22 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold IRBT shares while 66 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.20% more from 28.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Fincl Bank & holds 176 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kistler, Alabama-based fund reported 162 shares. 13,551 are owned by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc. California Public Employees Retirement invested in 0% or 29,577 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). James Invest reported 5,460 shares. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 746,650 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd reported 8,927 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 7,795 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd owns 582,259 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 79,801 shares. Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Trust Of Vermont accumulated 500 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De reported 73,806 shares stake. Comerica Bancorporation has invested 0.03% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT).

More notable recent iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did iRobot Corporation’s (NASDAQ:IRBT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Delighted With iRobot Corporation’s (NASDAQ:IRBT) ROE Of 16%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bear of the Day: iRobot (IRBT) – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “iRobot Earnings: IRBT Stock Plummets on EPS Beat, Yet Trade War Looms – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prime Day could drive IRBT beat – Needham – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. iRobot had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, July 25 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Piper Jaffray.

Analysts await iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.67 EPS, down 40.18% or $0.45 from last year’s $1.12 per share. IRBT’s profit will be $19.38 million for 25.82 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by iRobot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 168.00% EPS growth.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 60,605 shares to 128,121 valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1. It also upped National Fuel Gas Co N J (NYSE:NFG) stake by 36,513 shares and now owns 64,432 shares. Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) was raised too.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $3.55 million activity. CAMPANELLO RUSSELL J sold $1.06 million worth of stock or 11,159 shares. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Stacy Michelle sold $171,000. Another trade for 1,995 shares valued at $211,540 was made by Weinstein Glen Daniel on Monday, February 11.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased Akamai Tech (NASDAQ:AKAM) stake by 5,779 shares to 24,740 valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Iac Interactive (NASDAQ:IACI) stake by 2,719 shares and now owns 11,525 shares. Principal Finan (NYSE:PFG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemar Cap Management Limited Co invested 2.59% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Chevy Chase Tru owns 587,634 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. 2,184 are held by Davis R M. 300 were reported by Trust Department Mb Comml Bank N A. Clarkston Capital Prns Limited Company accumulated 312,221 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability Corporation reported 44,137 shares stake. Garrison Asset Limited Liability invested 0.27% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Company accumulated 29,683 shares. 11,275 are held by Centurylink Inv Mgmt Company. Security Trust accumulated 0.12% or 3,360 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.26% stake. Bowen Hanes And Com accumulated 1.82% or 375,347 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus reported 0.12% stake. Horan Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 610 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Parkside Commercial Bank And Trust owns 5,458 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio.