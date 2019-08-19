Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Has Decreased Its Curtiss (CW) Position as Market Value Rose; Baskin Financial Services Increases Stake in Vail Resorts (MTN)

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 5,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 59,041 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.83 million, up from 53,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $240.99. About 193,131 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC QTRLY SHR $5.67; 20/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL LIFT TICKET REVENUE AT COMPANY’S NORTH AMERICAN MOUNTAIN RESORTS, WAS UP 3.7%; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS – SEASON-TO-DATE SKI SCHOOL REVENUE WAS UP 3.4% AND DINING REVENUE WAS DOWN 1.4%; 09/04/2018 – Is the Vail Corporate Machine Killing the Spirit of Whistler?; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – APPROVED A 40% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.47 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS: N. AMER SEASON-TO-DATE LIFT TICKET REV. UP 3.7%; 19/04/2018 – VAIL: N. AMER SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL SKIER VISITS DOWN 1.9% Y/Y; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS REPORTS CERTAIN SKI SEASON METRICS FOR SEASON-TO-DATE PERIOD ENDED APRIL 15, 2018; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – EXPECTS THAT CALENDAR 2018 CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Curtiss (CW) by 17.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 26,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.02% . The institutional investor held 123,398 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.99 million, down from 150,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Curtiss for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $121.53. About 94,730 shares traded. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 2.28% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 03/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Completes Acquisition Of Dresser-Rand Government Business; 28/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 4-5; 23/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CW); 21/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Utilize $50 Mllion in Repatriated Foreign Cash to Expand 2018 Share Repurchase Program; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT GETS $85M CONTRACT FOR NAVY AIRCRAFT PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT TO UTILIZE $50M IN REPATRIATED FOREIGN CASH TO; 03/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF DRESSER-RAND GOVERNMENT; 07/03/2018 Chromatic Industries, LLC Announces License Agreement with Curtiss-Wright Flow Control Corporation; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – AWARD WAS RECEIVED FROM HUNTINGTON INGALLS, NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING TO SUPPORT PLANNED SHIP CONSTRUCTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.65 million shares or 6.39% less from 33.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 37,579 were accumulated by First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Rech Global Invsts has 0.03% invested in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Alps Advisors has invested 0% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Smith Chas P Associate Pa Cpas accumulated 0.03% or 2,500 shares. Bb&T has 18,759 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Centurylink Mgmt has 11,068 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. American Intll Gru reported 0.04% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Alabama-based Mesirow Inv Mngmt has invested 1.09% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Century Companies Inc stated it has 79,964 shares. Weik Mngmt invested in 0.16% or 2,850 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Fmr Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Schroder Inv Management Gru Inc reported 0.02% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW).

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lions Gate En B by 317,409 shares to 552,225 shares, valued at $8.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marketaxess Hol (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 44,863 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE).

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,651 shares to 177,441 shares, valued at $20.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.