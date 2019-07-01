Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Has Cut Its Fortinet (FTNT) Position by $426,952; Shares Declined; As Anadarko Pete (APC) Stock Rose, Cibc World Markets Has Upped Position by $8.62 Million

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 38.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 191,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 686,151 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21M, up from 494,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $70.82. About 2.39M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Rev $3.05B; 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APC)

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 5,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,519 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, down from 29,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $77.24. About 518,228 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 1.6% Position in Fortinet; 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Fortinet Delivers Integrated NOC-SOC Solution to Automate IT Processes and Security Response; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED 2.09% FORTINET STAKE IN 1Q: 13F

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sailpoint Techn by 103,840 shares to 546,040 shares, valued at $15.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 8,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southn (NYSE:NSC).

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why Fortinet (FTNT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Check Point, Qualys, Fortinet, CyberArk Software and Palo Alto Networks – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fortinet’s (FTNT) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Deere, Dunkinâ€™, Fortinet, Occidental, Splunk, Spotify, UTC and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 30.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.23 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $51.23 million for 64.37 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.04% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 111,720 shares. 6,400 are owned by Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 21,587 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.01% or 17,500 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 53,668 shares in its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company accumulated 5,630 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kanawha Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 14,115 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Highstreet Asset Inc reported 13,953 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Verition Fund Management invested in 0.03% or 19,004 shares. The Missouri-based Monetary Mngmt Group has invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Adams Natural Resources Fund holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 188,200 shares. Cambridge has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Edgestream Prns LP accumulated 48,257 shares.

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron Corp.: The One That Slipped Away – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48 A Share In Cash; You Buy XBI – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “US dominates second-quarter global M&A as mega deals roll on – StreetInsider.com” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “These Are The Times When ‘Buy The Dip’ Guys Get Nailed, Caution! – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Investor Movement Index Summary: May 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 121,260 shares to 366,599 shares, valued at $29.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (NYSE:PNC) by 4,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,068 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON).