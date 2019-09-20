Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Has Cut 3M Co (MMM) Position; Air Lease (AL) Sentiment Is 1.26

Air Lease Corp (AL) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 132 hedge funds increased or started new equity positions, while 105 sold and reduced their stakes in Air Lease Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 97.89 million shares, up from 91.21 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Air Lease Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 9 to 12 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 70 Increased: 85 New Position: 47.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 4.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 5,466 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 104,557 shares with $18.12 million value, down from 110,023 last quarter. 3M Co now has $96.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $167.07. About 1.58 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) stake by 6,193 shares to 7,294 valued at $627,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Transunion stake by 4,330 shares and now owns 22,185 shares. Solaris Oilfiel was raised too.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Community Bancorp Na invested 0.81% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Amarillo Retail Bank invested 0.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 32,631 are owned by Hendershot Inc. Silvercrest Asset Gru Lc accumulated 0.11% or 70,726 shares. Wealth Planning Lc stated it has 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price holds 2.6% or 42,021 shares. Kempen Mngmt Nv reported 146 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cabot owns 1,350 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Northeast Finance Consultants Inc reported 2,152 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 136,987 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.15% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lathrop Investment invested in 1,345 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Aviva Public Limited reported 0.25% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Panagora Asset Incorporated accumulated 0.11% or 142,039 shares. Brookstone Capital Management holds 0.02% or 1,679 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.32 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 6.62% above currents $167.07 stock price. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Friday, July 12. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, May 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Tuesday, July 9. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. As per Thursday, June 27, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.3. About 426,322 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (AL) has declined 3.40% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines in Asia, the Pacific Rim, Latin America, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and North America. The company has market cap of $4.84 billion. The firm also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines. It has a 8.85 P/E ratio. In addition, it provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Selz Capital Llc holds 11.28% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation for 1.01 million shares. Tegean Capital Management Llc owns 250,000 shares or 9.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gagnon Securities Llc has 6.65% invested in the company for 745,950 shares. The New York-based Gagnon Advisors Llc has invested 6.02% in the stock. Provident Investment Management Inc., a Michigan-based fund reported 915,606 shares.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 2.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.78M for 8.02 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.