Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Has Boosted Duke Energy (DUK) Holding; Shorts at Baycom (BCML) Raised By 20.19%

Baycom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) had an increase of 20.19% in short interest. BCML's SI was 112,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 20.19% from 93,600 shares previously. With 13,700 avg volume, 8 days are for Baycom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)'s short sellers to cover BCML's short positions. The SI to Baycom Corp's float is 1.14%. It closed at $21.3 lastly. Some Historical BCML News: 14/05/2018 – EJF CAPITAL LLC REPORTS 7.0 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN BAYCOM CORP AS OF MAY 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 BayCom Corp Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased Duke Energy (DUK) stake by 5.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado acquired 6,131 shares as Duke Energy (DUK)’s stock declined 4.08%. The Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 127,778 shares with $11.50M value, up from 121,647 last quarter. Duke Energy now has $67.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $92.3. About 2.58 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Sees Investing $11B Over 2017-2026 in New Natural Gas-Fired, Wind and Solar Generation; 08/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas reminds its customers and communities to be vigilant about avoiding utility scams; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROCEEDING W/CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE APPLICATION; 07/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps South Carolina customers go solar with more than $50 million in rebates; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy Names Harry Sideris Chief Distribution Officer; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Duke Energy Corp. Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 10/05/2018 – DUKE HAS $2B EQUITY ISSUE TARGET IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aldebaran has invested 0.67% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Davenport Communications Ltd Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 111,141 shares. 14,454 were reported by Kentucky Retirement System Insur Fund. Iowa Financial Bank owns 39,985 shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt stated it has 285,056 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 1.36M shares. Nomura Asset Co Ltd holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 214,192 shares. Coldstream Capital invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Tcw Group holds 13,354 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.12% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Moreover, Spectrum Gp has 0% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Dorsey & Whitney Tru Co has 0.07% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability accumulated 39,134 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Strs Ohio invested in 466,621 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy has $10000 highest and $8800 lowest target. $91.33’s average target is -1.05% below currents $92.3 stock price. Duke Energy had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 18 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 8. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight”.

BayCom Corp., through its subsidiary, United Business Bank, provides commercial banking services and products to businesses and individuals. The company has market cap of $256.71 million. The firm offers personal and business savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement and health savings accounts; business loans, including term loans, equipment financing, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, small business loans, and business and industry loans; and business credit products, such as business lines of credit, asset lines of credit, letters of credit, and business credit cards. It has a 17.69 P/E ratio. It also provides online banking and bill payment, automated clearing house, and wire transfer services; and remote deposit, merchant card processing, positive pay, lockbox, e-statement, courier, ATM, overdraft protection, and exchange and escrow services; and debit cards and escrow services, as well as facilitates tax-free exchanges.

