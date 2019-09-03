Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Decreased Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Position By $718,272; Robotti Robert Increased Grubhub (GRUB) Position By $3.45 Million

Robotti Robert increased Grubhub (GRUB) stake by 250% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robotti Robert acquired 50,000 shares as Grubhub (GRUB)’s stock declined 5.29%. The Robotti Robert holds 70,000 shares with $4.86M value, up from 20,000 last quarter. Grubhub now has $4.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.85% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $55.87. About 724,660 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 22/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $115 FROM $105; 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference; 23/04/2018 – Grubhub: A Good Company at the Wrong Price — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q REV. $232.6M, EST. $229.3M; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EBIT $59M-EBIT $65M; 23/04/2018 – HALF SKY’S RAN PITCHES GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) stake by 19.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 2,064 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)’s stock rose 4.27%. The Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 8,384 shares with $2.92 million value, down from 10,448 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc now has $19.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.38% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $234.46. About 4.43M shares traded or 355.91% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GRUB deepens Applebee’s, IHOP partnership – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 2 Stocks Are the Real Winners in the Food Delivery Wars – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Foolish Take: DoorDash Steals the Food Delivery Crown From Grubhub – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Grubhub Stock Lost 13% in July – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shake Shack and Grubhub to partner – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. GrubHub has $13300 highest and $6800 lowest target. $95.17’s average target is 70.34% above currents $55.87 stock price. GrubHub had 11 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the shares of GRUB in report on Friday, April 12 with “Outperform” rating. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Citigroup upgraded the shares of GRUB in report on Tuesday, June 25 to “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $13300 target in Friday, July 26 report. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Among 19 analysts covering Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Ulta Beauty Inc has $380 highest and $23500 lowest target. $312.55’s average target is 33.31% above currents $234.46 stock price. Ulta Beauty Inc had 33 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 30 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. Piper Jaffray downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 30 report. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Telsey Advisory. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $340 target in Monday, March 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, March 15. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 30 by Atlantic Securities. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 8. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 30 to “Equal-Weight”.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased Waste Managment (NYSE:WM) stake by 3,680 shares to 80,468 valued at $8.36M in 2019Q1. It also upped Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) stake by 4,898 shares and now owns 93,689 shares. Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.1% or 2,900 shares. Element Cap Ltd Company has 1.11% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Gideon Cap Advsr reported 0.08% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 2,100 were accumulated by Symmetry Peak Mngmt Ltd Llc. The Pennsylvania-based Biondo Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement has 0.08% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 86,486 shares. Alps reported 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Dnb Asset Mngmt As, Norway-based fund reported 10,033 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Williams Jones And Assoc Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Conning Inc holds 940 shares. Avalon Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 54,253 shares. 9,951 were accumulated by Spinnaker Tru. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Stratos Wealth Ltd reported 715 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.