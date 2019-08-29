Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Decreased Its Henry Jack (JKHY) Position by $2.22 Million; Stock Value Declined; Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stock Declined While D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Has Cut Holding by $1.60 Million

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Henry Jack (JKHY) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 16,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 171,486 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.79 million, down from 187,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Henry Jack for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $142.59. About 334,928 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality; 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JKHY); 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 5.43% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $8.54. About 6.22 million shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Net $194M; 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND NAMES JB OSBORNE TO BOARD; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Temares’ Voluntary Waiver Follows Previous Reductions to Target Compensation Since FY2015; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond To ‘BBB-‘; Otlk Neg; 16/03/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose to Bd of Directors; 14/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Buybacks — Barron’s; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond needs to change its game plan or risk going down faster than expected: Analyst; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond deflated by soft outlook

Analysts await Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.36 per share. BBBY’s profit will be $42.16 million for 6.47 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,319 were reported by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Wells Fargo Commerce Mn invested in 0.01% or 995,880 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 135,900 shares or 0% of the stock. 70,200 are held by Strs Ohio. 23,541 were accumulated by Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Co. 1.53 million are owned by Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated. The Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 36,800 shares. Apg Asset Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 359,300 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 38,700 shares. New York-based Secor Cap Advsrs Lp has invested 0.05% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Cwm Ltd Liability, Nebraska-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 16,776 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Incorporated reported 13,035 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 348,805 shares.

More notable recent Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Buy Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Soft Margins Hurt Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 9, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 07/01/2019: BX,GS,JKHY,BAP,DB – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Jack Henry & Associates’s (NASDAQ:JKHY) Share Price Gain Of 127% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Jack Henry & Associates To Provide Webcast Of Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year End 2019 Earnings Call – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JKHY) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) by 4,133 shares to 378,936 shares, valued at $73.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Store Capital C (NYSE:STOR) by 15,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Ltd holds 0.04% or 1,380 shares. Moreover, Cleararc Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 1,882 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 28,608 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 13,700 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rmb Ltd Co accumulated 0.22% or 63,498 shares. Cwm Ltd has invested 0% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Artemis Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 0.14% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Eqis Capital Mgmt has invested 0.14% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Company owns 148,459 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0% or 1,583 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested 0.19% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Burt Wealth reported 840 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Invesco reported 1.67M shares.