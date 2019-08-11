Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Decreased Coresite Realty (COR) Holding; ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) Had 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (NYSE:ARR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, February 18. See ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) latest ratings:

27/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral New Target: $20 Initiates Coverage On

01/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Sell New Target: $19 Maintain

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased Coresite Realty (COR) stake by 8.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 15,127 shares as Coresite Realty (COR)’s stock declined 6.13%. The Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 168,017 shares with $17.98 million value, down from 183,144 last quarter. Coresite Realty now has $4.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $111.2. About 246,596 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 29/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Dividend Growth May Be Sparking Buying Interest; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY EPS $2.15-EPS $2.27; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05 Billion; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q Rev $129.6M; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05B; 24/04/2018 – Nuveen Global Infrastructure Adds CoreSite Realty; 24/05/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY FFO $4.92/Shr-FFO $5.04/Shr; 07/03/2018 CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets

Since March 5, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.34 million activity. MOUNTAIN JAMES R also bought $29,650 worth of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) shares. STATON DANIEL C bought $250,957 worth of stock. Zimmer Jeffrey J had bought 5,000 shares worth $96,600. $96,600 worth of stock was bought by ULM SCOTT on Friday, April 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q1 2019. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 0 investors sold ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 28,082 shares or 6430.70% more from 430 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,611 are held by Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR).

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. The firm is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. It currently has negative earnings. It invests primarily in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate, and hybrid adjustable rate residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by the United States Government-sponsored enterprises , or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association.

The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.5. About 535,342 shares traded. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) has declined 24.60% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ARR News: 24/04/2018 – ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. First Quarter Webcast Scheduled for April 26, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Armour Residential REIT 1Q Adj EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – Armour Residential REIT 1Q EPS 96c; 26/03/2018 – ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces Expected April 2018 Monthly Dividend Rate of $0.19 Per Common Share; 29/05/2018 – ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces June 2018 Dividend of $0.19 Per Common Share; 25/04/2018 – Armour Residential REIT 1Q Net $44.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARR); 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSS Industries, Korea Electric Power, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Advantage Oil & Gas, Shi; 25/04/2018 – ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT INC ARR.N QUARTERLY CORE SHR $0.96; 25/04/2018 – ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces May 2018 Dividend of $0.19 Per Common Share

Analysts await CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. COR’s profit will be $47.59 million for 21.55 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by CoreSite Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold COR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 33.45 million shares or 3.25% less from 34.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased Bright Horizons (NYSE:BFAM) stake by 4,251 shares to 8,076 valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1. It also upped Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) stake by 2,910 shares and now owns 64,143 shares. Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) was raised too.

