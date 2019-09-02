Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Decreased By $3.17 Million Its Webster Fin (WBS) Position; Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX) Has 0.68 Sentiment

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased Webster Fin (WBS) stake by 17.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 63,334 shares as Webster Fin (WBS)’s stock declined 2.54%. The Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 294,179 shares with $14.91 million value, down from 357,513 last quarter. Webster Fin now has $4.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $44.76. About 350,110 shares traded. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.63% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 06/03/2018 Webster Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Webster 1Q EPS 85c; 23/04/2018 – Webster Financial Corporation Increases Common Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Webster Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP WBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.44%; 23/03/2018 – Webster Financial Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 85C, EST. 79C; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Investment Buys New 1% Position in Webster Financial

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc (HIX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.36, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 19 funds increased and started new positions, while 28 decreased and sold holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 19.30 million shares, up from 18.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 17 Increased: 14 New Position: 5.

Analysts await Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 3.06% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.98 per share. WBS’s profit will be $93.08M for 11.08 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Webster Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold WBS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 81.06 million shares or 2.77% less from 83.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Saba Capital Management L.P. holds 2.97% of its portfolio in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. for 10.48 million shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 1.56 million shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robinson Capital Management Llc has 0.56% invested in the company for 277,006 shares. The Arizona-based Windsor Capital Management Llc has invested 0.56% in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.45 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.56. About 252,360 shares traded or 8.45% up from the average. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $560.32 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. It has a 14.51 P/E ratio. Ltd.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $2.90 million activity.