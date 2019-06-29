Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Cut Position in Idexx Labor (IDXX) by $698,882 as Market Value Rose; Ericsson (ERIC) Market Value Declined While Masters Capital Management Lifted Holding by $4.50 Million

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Idexx Labor (IDXX) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 3,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,976 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, down from 16,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Idexx Labor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $275.33. About 646,327 shares traded or 48.82% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.36 million, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 3.38M shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 19.17% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 10.57% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.23 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $116.97 million for 50.61 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.24% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $9.56 million activity. Kingsley Lawrence D bought $501,875 worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) on Tuesday, February 5. 997 shares were sold by TWIGGE GIOVANI, worth $208,454.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ghp Invest Inc has 0.07% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Woodstock Corp accumulated 45,585 shares. Vanguard Group Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.64% or 26,492 shares. Agf America Incorporated stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Coastline Trust owns 1,275 shares. 1,050 are owned by North American Corp. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 3,435 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 16,340 are held by Waratah Capital Ltd. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership owns 9,080 shares. City Communication accumulated 56 shares. Kj Harrison Prns owns 11,000 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 67 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0% or 745 shares in its portfolio. S&Co invested in 0.02% or 900 shares.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Cp (NYSE:PGR) by 5,152 shares to 112,870 shares, valued at $8.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth (NYSE:UNH) by 8,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 738,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAL) by 140,000 shares to 860,000 shares, valued at $27.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (Put) (NYSE:GM) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Penney J C Corp Inc (NYSE:JCP).