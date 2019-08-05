Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Cut Its Hunt J B Trans (JBHT) Position by $2.84 Million as Shares Rose; Argentiere Capital Ag Has Lifted Its Capital One Finl (Call) (COF) Holding

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) (COF) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $87.97. About 143,541 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-FEBRUARY DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.16 PCT VS 5.33 PCT IN JANUARY; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END VS 5.59 PCT AT FEB END; 26/04/2018 – Capital One Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES OF $1,674 MLN VS $1,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Adj EPS $2.65; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-APRIL DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.04 PCT VS 5.29 PCT IN MARCH; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS IT WON’T OBJECT TO CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED PLAN; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.23 PCT AT APRIL END VS 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Charge-Offs $1.6 Billion

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Hunt J B Trans (JBHT) by 17.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 28,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.50% . The institutional investor held 128,628 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.03 million, down from 156,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Hunt J B Trans for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $100.36. About 24,926 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Adds JB Hunt, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 16/03/2018 – JB Hunt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conferences; 08/03/2018 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 16/04/2018 – JB HUNT 1Q OPER REV. $1.95B, EST. $1.88B; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Integrated Capacity Solutions Rev $296.1M; 19/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Payment of Dividend; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q EPS $1.07; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Dedicated Contract Svcs Rev $494.5M

Analysts await J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, down 3.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.47 per share. JBHT’s profit will be $150.94 million for 17.67 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.65% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $314,747 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 11,959 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $124.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 329,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Therapeuticsmd (NYSEMKT:TXMD).

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 66,421 shares to 17,517 shares, valued at $909,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (NYSE:LLY) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.