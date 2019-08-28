Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Cut Its Henry Schein (HSIC) Stake by $7.41 Million as Share Price Rose; Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University Position in Antero Res (AR) Has Raised as Stock Value Declined

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Henry Schein (HSIC) by 84.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 123,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 21,950 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 145,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Henry Schein for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $60.46. About 964,235 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Animal Health Business to Merge With Vets First Choice to Form Independent Public Co; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – CO WILL HAVE MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF JOINT VENTURE AND INTERNET BRANDS WILL OWN A MINORITY INTEREST; 15/05/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – JOINT VENTURE TO BE NAMED HENRY SCHEIN ONE; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE AFTER 2018; 06/03/2018 – Henry Schein Cares Global Student Outreach Program Supports Student-Led Missions To Underserved Communities Around The World; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry Schein, Inc; 26/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Henry Schein, Inc. and Certain Officers – HSIC

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45M shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 6.69M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11 million, up from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 10.26% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $2.8. About 14.62 million shares traded or 49.19% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University, which manages about $717.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 4.87M shares to 3.63M shares, valued at $187.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 247,120 are held by Utd Automobile Association. Seabridge Inv Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.01% or 2,000 shares. Citadel Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Fernwood Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 12,600 shares. Apollo Lp stated it has 83,401 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj holds 12,234 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has 0.06% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 63,450 shares. Corecommodity Lc reported 105,376 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.2% or 113,654 shares. Moreover, Menlo Advsr Llc has 2.33% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 370,590 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability invested in 13,416 shares or 0% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 0% or 166 shares. Signaturefd Llc has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Nuveen Asset Lc reported 0.02% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Sg Americas Lc owns 31,282 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. Shares for $99.30M were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC on Monday, June 10. 16.09M shares were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P., worth $99.30M on Monday, June 10. The insider RADY PAUL M bought $102,480. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $207,353 was made by Warren Glen C Jr on Wednesday, March 13.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Cp (NYSE:PGR) by 5,152 shares to 112,870 shares, valued at $8.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Treehous Fds (NYSE:THS) by 16,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Moody’s (NYSE:MCO).

